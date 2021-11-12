Two Bangladeshi men gunned down by BSF along Lalmonirhat border

Published at 12:22 pm November 12th, 2021Undated photo shows barbed wire fence along the Bangladesh-India borderTwo Bangladeshi cattle smugglers have been shot dead by India's Border Security Force (BSF) along the Burirhat border at Gorol union of Lalmonirhat's Kaliganj upazila in the early hours of Friday.The victims were identified as Asaduzzaman Bhasani, son of Altaf Hossain, and Moslem Uddin, son of Idris Ali of the union, reports UNB.According to local chairman Mahmudul Islam, a patrol team of BSF opened fire at a group of cattle smugglers when they went to bring the livestock near pillar no 917 of Burirhat border, leaving two of them dead on the spot.After the firing, BSF personnel took away the bodies of Asaduzzaman and Moslem Uddin, the chairman added.Arju Mohammad Sajjad Hossain, acting officer-in-charge of Kaliganj Police Station, said that they are investigating the case.Meanwhile, BSF acknowledged the incident in an official statement published later in the day.The statement read, at around 3am on Friday morning, BSF spotted cattle rustlers from Bangladesh trying trespass into Indian territory.At that time, BSF troops issued verbal warning followed by warning shots. In response, the miscreants did not comply and instead tried to attack BSF troops with local weapons. In self-defence, BSF men opened fired at the miscreants.Later, they recovered dead bodies of two men between the border fence and the international boundary.The BSF, however, in their statement, failed to mention anything on the return of the bodies of these two Bangladeshi men.