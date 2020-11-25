Two Bahraini Coast Guard boats stopped by Qatari patrols

Patriot786b2
Apr 14, 2019
The act is inconsistent with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) security agreement.
Dubai: Two Bahraini Coast Guard boats were stopped by three Qatar Coast Guards and Border Security patrols after they participated in maritime exercise in North Fasht Al Dibal, Bahrain News Agency said. The boats were stopped on their way back from their mission at 1 p.m. local time in an area where they are entitled to carry out an intense pursuit, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement carried by the agency.
The act is inconsistent with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) security agreement nor with the treaties and conventions related to the International Law of the Sea.
The two boats resumed their movement afterward, the statement added. The ministry said that it would inform the GCC’s Secretariat General about the incident and expressed hope that such incidents that violate international treaties and conventions would not be reiterated.
Source https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/bah...ats-stopped-by-qatari-patrols-1.1606319674746
