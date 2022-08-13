What's new

Two army soldiers martyred in Dir IED blast: ISPR

Two army soldiers martyred in Dir IED blast: ISPR​

The military’s media wing says that area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area

News Desk
August 14, 2022

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on security forces in general area Barawal of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir district on Saturday, the military said.

“Sepoy Sajid Ali, a 30-year-old resident of Kotli, Azad Kashmir, and Sepoy Adnan Mumtaz, a 32-year-old resident of Poonch, Azad Kashmir embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) in the incident,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area.
“Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go unpunished,” it added.

Last week, at least three security personnel and a civilian were martyred, while seven security personnel sustained serious injuries in a suicide attack on a convoy of security forces in the Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

North Waziristan District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan confirmed that it was a suicide attack on a convoy of security forces near the Patsi Adda area. The convoy was heading towards Bannu from Miranshah, the official said.



Two army soldiers martyred in Dir IED blast: ISPR

The military's media wing says that area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists in the area
