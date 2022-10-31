What's new

Two Army Soldiers martyred in area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan

On 30th Oct an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) commenced in area of Kaman Pass near Shahrig, Balochistan to clear a hideout of Terrorists.

Security Forces were heli dropped near location of terrorists to cut escape routes & clear hideout

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire onto the Security Forces, resulting into Shahadat of Sepoy Shafi Ullah and Sepoy Muhammad Qaiser. During ensuing heavy exchange of fire,

1667241132351.png


Four Terrorists were killed while a cache of arms and ammunition including Improvised Explosive Devices have been recovered. The clearance operation, however, continues to apprehend other terrorists in the area.
 

