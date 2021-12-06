What's new

Two Army officers martyred in Siachen helicopter crash

At least two Pakistan Army officers were martyred when their helicopter crashed in Siachen, said a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday.

The military identified the martyred officers as Major Irfan Bercha and Major Raja Zeeshan Jahanzeb.

The ISPR added that search and rescue helicopters, along with army troops have reached the site of the incident.

Almost a year ago, a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons while carrying out casualty evacuation in Gilgit-Baltistan’s remote area.

The glacier is surrounded by some of the world's highest peaks and lies near the de facto border with India in the militarised region of Kashmir, which has caused two of the three wars between the two countries since independence in 1947.

The nuclear-armed rivals have fought over Siachen in 1987, but guns on the glacier have largely fallen silent since a slow-moving peace process was launched in 2004.

Two Army officers martyred in Siachen helicopter crash

Rescue helicopters, army troops have reached the incident site
