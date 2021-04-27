What's new

Two American dipolmats died and more than 100 test positive in coronavirus outbreak in India

A tragedy. As local staff it is unlikely they were vaccinated, but all diplomatic missions should try to have all of their national and local staff vaccinated worldwide.
 
Maybe its vaccinated but death still occurs. This mutant variant is quite deadly. It even attack young and healthy.
 
What a terrible turn. that is the price of having a poor ally and having a policy where you try to bandwagon as many countries as possible.

If they are struggling, you have to put money into this bottomless pit otherwise the ally will be enraged and turn elsewhere. also, prospective vas- allies, would see that you have no power (bad) or no will (worse) to help allies beyond rhetoric, rendering all your other alliances hollow.
 
That’s true, similar to the second wave (if I remember correctly) of the 1918 pandemic, a lot more of the deaths are amongst younger adults. These new variants maybe able to cause serious infections even if the person has been vaccinated.

Everyone needs to be extremely careful and keep wearing masks in public.
 
