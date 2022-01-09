What's new

Twitter Suspends US Virologist Account over promoting flawed 'Mass Hypnosis' claims

ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,743
5
8,690
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
So the Scientist who actually help invent mRNA vaccine has been shut off from Twitter and Youtube !!

www.dailymail.co.uk

YouTube and Twitter delete Joe Rogan interview with scientist

YouTube removed Joe Rogan's podcast episode with Dr Robert Malone where the doctor discussed pandemic-related topics and criticized vaccine mandates.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
YouTube and Twitter delete Joe Rogan interview with scientist who helped invent mRNA vaccines: Dr Robert Malone claimed US is now like Nazi Germany with society 'hypnotized' to believe in vaccines and extreme pandemic measures

=============================================
Twitter Suspends US Virologist Dr Robert Malone’s Account after his claims over Pfizer vaccine
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
4,743
5
8,690
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
open.spotify.com

#1757 - Dr. Robert Malone, MD

Listen to this episode from The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify. Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 (including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments) and RNA transfection. Dr...
open.spotify.com open.spotify.com
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,619
40
21,943
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
There is clearly an agenda here. I'm pro-vaccine, but you can't be suspending someone who is a scientist and involved in the mRNA patent 32 years ago. He's a SME, his words mean more than Twitters rules.
 
AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,424
77
32,542
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
apnews.com

FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures | AP News

An unfounded theory taking root online suggests millions of people have been “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19, including steps to combat it such as testing and vaccination.
apnews.com apnews.com
313ghazi said:
There is clearly an agenda here. I'm pro-vaccine, but you can't be suspending someone who is a scientist and involved in the mRNA patent 32 years ago. He's a SME, his words mean more than Twitters rules.
Click to expand...
He's been suspended for helping promote a theory that that has been debunked by psychology experts.

He did some research into MRNA, he isn't the inventor of the COVID vaccines.

Thread title updated.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom