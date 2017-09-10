What's new

Twitter suspends over 500 accounts a day after Delhi violence

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,396
70
97,080
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
Twitter said on Wednesday it has suspended over 500 accounts a day after violence marred a tractor rally in the national capital held to mark a farmers' protest against three controversial agriculture laws.

Twitter said it had suspended users engaging in "spam and platform manipulation".

“We have taken action on hundreds of accounts and tweets found violating our rules,” a spokesperson said.

www.google.com

Twitter suspends over 500 accounts a day after Delhi violence

Says it has suspended platforms that violated its rules Twitter said on Wednesday it has suspended over 500 accounts a day after violence marred a tractor rally in the national capital held to mark a farmers' protest against three controversial agriculture laws.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,752
42
18,906
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
China should issue a "Biase preception chart" and list platforms which are biased and selective towards countries and then list evidence when and where they became partial. Cut their crap using their own data and statistical facts. Shame them for being an instrument of propaganda.

When social platforms will feel they are losing credibility and neutrality, they will tend to play even, at leat a little more than they do now.
 
Last edited:
TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,396
70
97,080
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
graphican said:
China should issue a "Biase preception chart" and put platforms which are biased and selective in actions, with the evidence of their biased. Cut their crap using their own data and statistical facts. Shame them for being an instrument of propaganda.

When social media platform will feel they are losing credibility and neutrality, they will tend to play even and prevent losing their image.
Click to expand...
People are trying to move to alternative platforms such as Telegram in place of Whatsup, but, US keeps the chokeholds in many countries.

That's a national security threat.
 
H

hualushui

FULL MEMBER
Jul 3, 2019
1,296
-2
2,287
Country
China
Location
China
Hillary Clinton met with the CEO of Twitter to formulate Internet freedom policies, which later led to a lot of unrest in the Arab Spring and Ukraine.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,177
39
13,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Beast said:
Twitter are just political tool used by American neo-con. And their defender will still brag how great American system are and is the most righteous and best in the world. LOL

@That Guy
Click to expand...
When have I ever said that?

They're a private business, they can do whatever they want. Just like PDF has banned you multiple times.

Man, you're so obsessed with me, it's ridiculous.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
22,347
-37
52,961
Country
China
Location
China
That Guy said:
When have I ever said that?

They're a private business, they can do whatever they want. Just like PDF has banned you multiple times.

Man, you're so obsessed with me, it's ridiculous.
Click to expand...
Typical answer from you. I am not obsessed with you. But you ugly hypocrisy 2 faced irks me so badly. :enjoy:
 
A

ayodhyapati

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
557
-4
155
Country
India
Location
India
TaiShang said:
Twitter said on Wednesday it has suspended over 500 accounts a day after violence marred a tractor rally in the national capital held to mark a farmers' protest against three controversial agriculture laws.

Twitter said it had suspended users engaging in "spam and platform manipulation".

“We have taken action on hundreds of accounts and tweets found violating our rules,” a spokesperson said.

www.google.com

Twitter suspends over 500 accounts a day after Delhi violence

Says it has suspended platforms that violated its rules Twitter said on Wednesday it has suspended over 500 accounts a day after violence marred a tractor rally in the national capital held to mark a farmers' protest against three controversial agriculture laws.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...
very good deed by twitter . antiindia terrorists were blocked .
 
Shehr Abbasi

Shehr Abbasi

FULL MEMBER
Aug 4, 2020
468
0
392
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
That Guy said:
When have I ever said that?

They're a private business, they can do whatever they want. Just like PDF has banned you multiple times.

Man, you're so obsessed with me, it's ridiculous.
Click to expand...
Today I learned that "American neo-cons" tend to use a red & white maple flag. :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

eldarlmari
Viral WhatsApp Hoaxes Are India’s Own Fake News Crisis
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
3K
seesonic
seesonic

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom