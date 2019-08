Twitter sends notice to President Alvi over occupied Kashmir tweets

By News Desk Published: August 26, 2019President Arif Alvi. PHOTO: NNIPresident Arif Alvi was served a notice by microblogging social media platform Twitter for posting in support of Kashmiris and highlighting the reality of the occupied valley after India’s illegal and unilateral move to annex the region.Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari criticised the platform for “becoming a mouthpiece of the rogue Modi government” and lamented that the move was in”bad taste and simply ridiculous”.Twitter has really gone too far in becoming mouthpiece of the Rogue Modi govt! They sent a notice to our President! In bad taste and simply ridiculous.The Twitter notice, however, mentioned that it has “investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law.”Restrictions have been imposed in occupied Kashmir since India withdrew the disputed region’s special status under Article-370 and split the state into two Union Territories on August 5.Pakistan has pledged to take the matter with India over Kashmir to every platform including the International Court of Justice.Simultaneously, the government officials, journalists and activists have been using social media platforms, including Twitter, for showing their support of Kashmir freedom.Recently, Twitter blocked over 200 Pakistani user accounts for tweeting in favour of Kashmiris and against India’s brutality in the valley.Twitter on a censorship rampage against Pakistanis on Twitter! So what Indian govt cant do - prevent exposing of Indian fascism - Twitter is trying to do!On August 25, the minister had reacted again when a similar notice was sent to Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed and had said, Twitter was trying to prevent “exposing of Indian fascism.”Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor had earlier said the authorities were taking up with Twitter and Facebook the suspension of Pakistani social media accounts posting content in support of Kashmir.