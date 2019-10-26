Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
Reuters 10 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it believes orders by the Indian government to take down accounts are inconsistent with local law and that for some accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would instead restrict access within India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts it says accuse the administration of trying to wipe out farmers. Some accounts, the government said, are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.
While Twitter has taken a range of actions, including permanent suspensions, against more than 500 accounts which were part of the government order, not all accounts have been blocked, the social media firm said in a blog post.
"These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."
+++++++++++++++++++
PTA Takes Up Suspension of Pakistani Users Accounts With Twitter
Posted 15 hours ago by ProPK Staff
Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users’ accounts, tweeting about the Right of Self Determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) with the Twitter administration.
PTA has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts. After analysis, PTA reported 280 valid accounts/ handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of people of IOJ&K.
PTA has raised its concerns with the Twitter administration that under Indian influence, the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their fundamental rights but also violating its own community guidelines.
Twitter has been asked to review its biased approach towards Pakistani users by unblocking accounts that are advocating the rights of the oppressed people of IOJ&K.
+++++++++++++
- "These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."
Reuters 10 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it believes orders by the Indian government to take down accounts are inconsistent with local law and that for some accounts, it would not agree to an outright ban and would instead restrict access within India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has asked Twitter to take down more than 1,100 accounts and posts it says accuse the administration of trying to wipe out farmers. Some accounts, the government said, are backed by arch-rival Pakistan or are operated by supporters of a separatist Sikh movement.
While Twitter has taken a range of actions, including permanent suspensions, against more than 500 accounts which were part of the government order, not all accounts have been blocked, the social media firm said in a blog post.
"These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."
Twitter says India's orders to block accounts inconsistent with local law
* "These accounts continue to be available outside of India," Twitter said. "Because we do not believe that the actions we have been directed to take are consistent with Indian law."
www.brecorder.com
PTA Takes Up Suspension of Pakistani Users Accounts With Twitter
Posted 15 hours ago by ProPK Staff
Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users’ accounts, tweeting about the Right of Self Determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) with the Twitter administration.
PTA has received 369 complaints from users regarding blocking/suspension of their Twitter accounts. After analysis, PTA reported 280 valid accounts/ handles ostensibly suspended for posting in support of the rights of people of IOJ&K.
PTA has raised its concerns with the Twitter administration that under Indian influence, the social media platform is not only depriving Pakistani users of their fundamental rights but also violating its own community guidelines.
Twitter has been asked to review its biased approach towards Pakistani users by unblocking accounts that are advocating the rights of the oppressed people of IOJ&K.
PTA Takes Up Suspension of Pakistani Users Accounts With Twitter
Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) has taken up the blocking of Pakistani users’ accounts, tweeting about the Right of Self Determination
propakistani.pk