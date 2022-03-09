Hamartia Antidote
Twitter launches Tor website to tackle Russian censorship
Twitter is now accessible over the Tor network, allowing users in countries that banned it to continue accessing the social network's site.
The new onion URL was announced today by security engineer Alec Muffett who announced that Twitter can now be accessed worldwide via the Tor browser.
Here you go:
Twitter on Tor