Twitter launches Tor website to tackle Russian censorship

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
Twitter launches Tor website to tackle Russian censorship

Twitter is now accessible over the Tor network, allowing users in countries that banned it to continue accessing the social network's site.
Twitter is now accessible over the Tor network, allowing users in countries that banned it to continue accessing the social network's site.

The new onion URL was announced today by security engineer Alec Muffett who announced that Twitter can now be accessed worldwide via the Tor browser.

Here you go:
Twitter on Tor
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Hamartia Antidote said:
Twitter launches Tor website to tackle Russian censorship

Twitter is now accessible over the Tor network, allowing users in countries that banned it to continue accessing the social network's site.
Twitter is now accessible over the Tor network, allowing users in countries that banned it to continue accessing the social network's site.

The new onion URL was announced today by security engineer Alec Muffett who announced that Twitter can now be accessed worldwide via the Tor browser.

Here you go:
Concrete proof that Twitter is a propaganda website.
 
Nov 17, 2013
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
This move is aimed at users in Russia not users in Ukraine.

You are clutching at straws and you know it.
Yes, I know they are for users in Russia.

What propaganda are they supposedly being forced to see?

It just means any Russian with Tor will be able to read Twitter if Russia blocks it. If you don't have Tor you are out of luck.
 

