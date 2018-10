After a storm of complaints regarding Twitter's policies for the site, and its innumerable efforts to counter them — which frankly failed to impress the users — the company has aimed to filter its pool of Trends as a new measure taken against malicious content.The company is now offering the users an opportunity to report a disturbing Trend that is causing you any kind of discomfort and making you think twice before opening your account on the site.This new feature has now been made operational and you can now report trends which fit the list down below.This new feature will be helpful in countering trends started by Bots. This has been used by many organisations and many political parties across the world. Few of the examples are PPP and PMLN social media teams, who start twitter trends to malign State Institutions using fake accounts.I would suggest you all that whenever you see such trends please report them, as when more people will report such trends twitter will be compelled to take action.Your one vote counts.