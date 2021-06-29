The controversy erupted after it was discovered that a map of the world in the ‘Tweep Life’ section under ‘Careers’ on the platform’s website showed the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as lying outside the borders of India.

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari named in FIR over distorted India map The controversy erupted after it was discovered that a map of the world in the ‘Tweep Life’ section under ‘Careers’ on the platform’s website showed the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as lying outside the borders of India.