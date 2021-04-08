Twitter has a field day with memes as it crowns Babar Azam world's #1 ODI batsman
Azam, who is currently at 852 points, five behind Kohli, is expected to gain six points for the series against South Africa.
Pakistan cricket's blue-eyed boy Babar Azam is expected to overtake Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the top rated ODI batsman in the world during the Pakistan versus South Africa match on Wednesday. While the ICC has yet to announce the rankings, the country has already started celebrations.
He scored 94 runs off 82 balls and led his team to a 28-run victory. Azam's performance won him the man of the match award for the third ODI, as Pakistan settled the series with a 2-1 victory.
Azam, who is currently at 852 points, five behind Kohli, is expected to gain six points for the series against South Africa — with his ton in the first game, and 94 in the third — taking him above the Indian superstar cricketer when the ICC ODI batsmen rankings are next updated. Currently, Kohli stands atop of the un-updated rankings.
The captain took to social media to express his delight at the series win, dedicating his victory to Pakistan, and noted just how superbly teammate Fakhar Zaman played throughout the series.
Twitter, of course, felt there was no better way to celebrate than memes!
It's true, the man's a king.
One user spotted the ushering of a new era in world cricket, terming it the 'Mughal-e-Azam' era.
