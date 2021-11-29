Twitter gets an Indian-American CEO - Parag Agrawal

Twitter’s (TWTR) Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO, the company announced Monday. He will be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal.
"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," said Dorsey, who has faced criticism for serving as CEO of both Twitter and payments platform Square (SQ).
"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," Dorsey added.
"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," said Dorsey, who has faced criticism for serving as CEO of both Twitter and payments platform Square (SQ).
"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," Dorsey added.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, CTO Parag Agrawal tapped to replace him
Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO at Twitter.
finance.yahoo.com