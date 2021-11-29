What's new

Twitter gets an Indian-American CEO - Parag Agrawal

M

mig25

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2019
374
-3
514
Country
India
Location
India
Twitter’s (TWTR) Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO, the company announced Monday. He will be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," said Dorsey, who has faced criticism for serving as CEO of both Twitter and payments platform Square (SQ).

"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," Dorsey added.

finance.yahoo.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, CTO Parag Agrawal tapped to replace him

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO at Twitter.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,260
0
1,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
WTF.. Alot of people around the world were legitimately campaigning for banning Indians from twitter because they shixt allover the platform and now you bring us an Indian CEO.. Twitter will become like whatsapp fake news viral in India it will turn into an absolute cesspool..

You would see tweets like ''A Macaque Monkey has been instated as the new premier minister of Sri lanka'' Trending the sad part is you think this is a joke but it is not I have seen worse tweets then that trend in India.. I am a legit surviving witness and living proof who has witnessed the impossible happening in India and have seen it trend
 
M

mig25

FULL MEMBER
Mar 14, 2019
374
-3
514
Country
India
Location
India
Battlion25 said:
WTF.. Alot of people around the world were legitimately campaigning for banning Indians from twitter because they shixt allover the platform and now you bring us an Indian CEO.. Twitter will become like whatsapp fake news viral in India it will turn into an absolute cesspool..

You would see tweets like ''A Macaque Monkey has been instated as the new premier minister of Sri lanka'' Trending the sad part is you think this is a joke but it is not I have seen worse tweets then that trend in India.. I am a legit surviving witness and living proof who has witnessed the impossible happening in India and have seen it trend
Click to expand...
You are welcome to replace him!
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,260
0
1,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Beidou2020 said:
Another Indian fraud takes over another American company.
Click to expand...
His only hired because his easily controllable but aside from that brace yourselves in seeing imaginable trends like that Indian man who married the dog.... In my honest opinion Indians are not suited to engage on SNS or to engage in the same social platform as the world and twitter should follow Facebook steps by limiting India to avoid cesspool levels...

"Man marries Dog" and Other Strange Tales from India
 
Last edited:
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,260
0
1,206
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
mig25 said:
Sure! Now that you have made your assessment, Prove it or take a hike!
Click to expand...
He could proof to be a good CEO as long as he becomes a good moderator and limits all that carnage that is making twitter look like a dumpster place then I am all good with it. He should limit India or limit some of the over the top provinces not giving them access
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
3,904
-12
6,369
Country
China
Location
United States
Indian Americans are becoming the Anglo Jewish elites’ favorite managerial class in the West.
 
Chhatrapati

Chhatrapati

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 4, 2016
11,571
-22
9,733
Country
India
Location
Mauritius
Battlion25 said:
Alot of people around the world were legitimately campaigning for banning Indians from twitter because they shixt allover the platform and now you bring us an Indian CEO..
Click to expand...
Apply burnol. Race is not a factor in selecting CEO, he's smart, went to IIT, then Stanford for MS and PhD. He was the CTO at twitter and now he's the CEO before holding top positions in Microsoft, AT&T.
Huffal said:
India does not allow dual nationality...
Click to expand...
Indian American means person of Indian Origin.
 
Nan Yang

Nan Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
May 1, 2010
4,315
0
8,273
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
mig25 said:
Twitter’s (TWTR) Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO, the company announced Monday. He will be replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal.

"I've decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders," said Dorsey, who has faced criticism for serving as CEO of both Twitter and payments platform Square (SQ).

"My trust in Parag as Twitter's CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I'm deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It's his time to lead," Dorsey added.

finance.yahoo.com

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down, CTO Parag Agrawal tapped to replace him

Jack Dorsey is stepping down as CEO at Twitter.
finance.yahoo.com finance.yahoo.com
Click to expand...
Congratulations.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom