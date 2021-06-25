Twitter Denies Access to IT Minister's Account for an Hour For Violation of US Copyright Act

Twitter on Friday, June 25, temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account for alleged violation of the US Copyright Act, a move that the minister called arbitrary and a “gross violation of IT rules”.Hitting out at Twitter, Prasad in a series of posts on another social media platform Koo, and said that Twitter’s action is in gross violation of IT rules, as the platform had failed to give prior notice before denying access to his account.The account was subsequently unblocked after a warning.Prasad said it was apparent that his statements calling out the alleged “high handedness and arbitrary actions” of Twitter, particularly sharing clips of interviews to TV channels had “clearly ruffled its feathers”.The blocking of the IT Minister’s Twitter account comes at a time when the US digital giant has been engaged in a tussle with the Indian government over the new IT Rules.The government has hit out at Twitter for what it has called its deliberate defiance and failure to comply with the IT rules.