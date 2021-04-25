What's new

Twitter censors tweets criticising Indian government's pandemic handling

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,290
3
4,074
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised India’s handling of the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. These tweets, which are now inaccessible to Indian users of the social media website, include posts by Revanth Reddy, a sitting Member of Parliament; Moloy Ghatak, a West Bengal state minister; actor Vineet Kumar Singh; and two filmmakers, Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.
Click to expand...
- https://www.medianama.com/2021/04/223-twitter-mp-minister-censor/

Twitter has agreed to censor the tweets in Indian Twitter (not globally). Why does Twitter comply with Indian government requests so easily?
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
6,537
8
11,466
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If the BJP hindutvadis can't take the criticism, cannot listen to dissenting voices, can't look at the problems and just love self aggrandizing praise and sycophant people... there is no hope.


How can they know the problems... solutions come after accepting the shortcomings and problems.

The reason dissenting voices and criticism is so important.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom