Twitter censors tweets criticising Indian government's pandemic handling

Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised India's handling of the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. These tweets, which are now inaccessible to Indian users of the social media website, include posts by Revanth Reddy, a sitting Member of Parliament; Moloy Ghatak, a West Bengal state minister; actor Vineet Kumar Singh; and two filmmakers, Vinod Kapri and Avinash Das.
Twitter has agreed to censor the tweets in Indian Twitter (not globally). Why does Twitter comply with Indian government requests so easily?