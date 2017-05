Published: May 26, 2017 By News Desk Published: May 26, 2017

Piers Morgan. PHOTO: AFP





“I want more Muslims to do more to help us all get rid of these medieval IS monsters. Or as Trump so rightly called them, ‘evil losers’,” Morgan writes in a



Arguing that it was not “offensive or racist or bigoted or wrong to ask decent, law-abiding Muslims to do more to tackle this growing menace,” Morgan asks why the bomber, Salman Abedi, went by unnoticed by those around him. “He is someone’s son, someone’s friend, possibly someone’s work colleague. Did anything change about his behaviour?” British journalist and anchorperson, Piers Morgan has come under scrutiny after asking Muslims to “do more” in an opinion piece following the tragedy in Manchester.“I want more Muslims to do more to help us all get rid of these medieval IS monsters. Or as Trump so rightly called them, ‘evil losers’,” Morgan writes in a Daily Mail column.Arguing that it was not “offensive or racist or bigoted or wrong to ask decent, law-abiding Muslims to do more to tackle this growing menace,” Morgan asks why the bomber, Salman Abedi, went by unnoticed by those around him. “He is someone’s son, someone’s friend, possibly someone’s work colleague. Did anything change about his behaviour?”





In all fairness, the writer may have a point. Abedi’s behaviour would have had to change in days leading up to the attack. But what the British journalist missed is that it did not go unnoticed.



In fact, two people from the Manchester College, which Abedi attended, told



We may not know whether the warnings were processed or ignored by the law enforcement agencies but we do know that Morgan’s opinion of Muslims did not go unnoticed. Social media responded to his article and subsequent tweets with lots of sarcasm. “But I refuse to believe this disgusting excuse for a human being never gave a single clue to anyone around him that he was becoming radicalised,” he stressed.In all fairness, the writer may have a point. Abedi’s behaviour would have had to change in days leading up to the attack. But what the British journalist missed is that it did not go unnoticed.In fact, two people from the Manchester College, which Abedi attended, told BBC News that they had, on separate occasions, called anti-terrorism hotline to warn the authorities about Abedi’s changing narrative. While a community support worker too had reported him to the officials after he stated support for ‘terrorism’, saying it was okay to be a “suicide bomber”.We may not know whether the warnings were processed or ignored by the law enforcement agencies but we do know that Morgan’s opinion of Muslims did not go unnoticed. Social media responded to his article and subsequent tweets with lots of sarcasm.

“Many of us can cope and will have society to pull us through. The rest, thanks to likes of Piers Morgan will just retreat feeling useless,” wrote comedy writer, Adil Ray before indulging in a Twitter debate with Morgan.







Ray was not the only one. Fellow comedian, Abdullah Afzal, had questions too while Andi Osho and others joined in.





When Twitter was almost over Morgan’s column, he reignited a storm by taking a dig at Ariana Grande for returning to the United States soon after the attack.





On cue, social media rushed to defend the traumatised star