Twitch Live streamer for S Korea sexually assaulted in Mumbai

"I just finished a night out dancing in Mumbai, India and was walking back to my hotel. Two men stopped me. They kissed and touched me without consent. In the moment I did not want to exacerbate the situation so I gave them a fake phone number and tried to escape as smoothly as I could. One kind viewer of my livestream came to save me from them and I ran away as fast as possible."

India a shithole full of animals, a country that rape and sexual assault is promoted by the government, the most unsafe place to be a woman. I feel sorry for the women of India, where their own government promotes rape and assault. Can you get a more disgusting country than this?
 
The accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, have been booked under Section 354 for assault and using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty.
 

