What's new

Twist: aliens are real and Imran Khan gave us shahbash on zille shah when I killed him.

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,819
9
22,023
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fb.watch

Confession Statement of The Man Whose Car Hit Zille Shah | Zille Shah Died Due To Car Accident and Imran Khan Knew About it | Confession Statement of The Man Whose Car Hit Zille Shah | By Naya Daur Videos | Facebook

100K views, 2.2K likes, 32 loves, 1.7K comments, 3.2K shares, Facebook Watch Videos from Naya Daur Videos: Zille Shah Died Due To Car Accident and Imran Khan Knew About it | Confession Statement of...
fb.watch fb.watch

Anyone still believes establishment has an IQ above 70???

Especially after reading the autopsy report

I mean instead of making escape goat they are simply denying it ever happened clearly tells you how asma jhangeer put it

"Duffers Hein ye log inko kuch pata nahi hey"

This low IQ is the reason for all the mishaps you see..

They do something stupid and do things even more stupider but they do it because whoe nation IQ <70 because we drink buffalo 🐃 milk

So just like how people believed drones, extra judicial enforced killings and now killing people beating with rods in Punjab too and hanging them from their testicles is okay

ایسی کہانی تو فلموں میں بھی نہیں چلتی بیٹے

We joke about bollywood.

But forget we have foujiwood here
 
Last edited:
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
20,819
9
22,023
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Now you guys know how roa Anwar got stuck..because duffer Hein ye log. They forget to tell or pay the investigation officer

Same way they dump a body and forget to follow it up with asking doctor to right a wrong report and hide injuries

But again a joke fauji ko Kya pata..

Whoever comes next will be puppet like Imran Khan was

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634264319272558605
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom