Twins born to Gen Bajwa’s son

Congrats to Army Chief on becoming Grandfather and bless the little ones with health...
P.S didn't know his son lives in Dubai ...

Even his son doesn't live in Pakistan....

Enough said
 
Shouldn’t this be a security risk.
Bajwa can be blackmailed through his son and made to do anything. Someone in charge of Pakistan’s powerful military should have no weaknesses. No ways for foreign agencies to blackmail should exist.
How can bajwa dare speak against india, Israel, west or anyone when his son lives in dubai which is filled with foreign spies?
Even Baloch terrorist groups or ttp can harm his son in Dubai and maybe even blackmail him through it.
The army chiefs family should not be allowed to leave Pakistan until he retires.
 

