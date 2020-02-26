Twin Rising ~ Smiling Pakistan

Indus Pakistan
May 7, 2012
Just a few years ago the strategic zone on Pakistan's flank comprising of Iran and Afghanistan looked firmly in New Delhi's camp. Chah Bahar, Indian Navy, various other investment projects in Iran appeared to manifest rising Indian influence in that country. Iranian and Indian leaders hugged and talked about 'civilizational' links although this was largely hot air because historically Persian and links with the Indus River basin which today are represented by the two Islamic Republics, Pakistan and Iran. In addition India does not even share land boundaryt with Persia.
But these facts were missed in what was economic driven bonhomie. Iran was like a outcaste that nobody wanted. The Indian's needed oil and that led to developing relations. In the past Iranian aversion to Taliban who back in 1990s had killed Iranian diplomats and both countries almost came to war resonated with New Delhi's hatred for Taliban. Both sides saupported the Northern Alliance and this helped both countries to begin on journey of friendship.
This was major loss for Pakistan. Most younger PDF members will not be aware that before 1979 Iran was one of Pakistan's foremost allies. In both 1965 and 1971 war Iran had supplied oil, ammunition and even parts for fighters. Indeed along with Turkey, Iran were counted as Pakistan's most loyal of allies. Pictures of Iranian and Turkish nurses tending to injured Pakistani soldiers in 1965 war underlined this alliance of Turkey, Iran and Pakistan.
President of Pakistan, Field Marshal Ayub Khan, meeting with the nursing staff which was rushed to Pakistan by Iran and Turkey
Medical and nursing staff was rushed to Pakistan by Iran and Turkey. Picture shows Iranian and Turkish nurses attending wounded pakistani jawans in a military hospital.
By 2015 things had come to such pass that India was touting Chah Bhar as a miniature Mumbai on the Persian Gulf from which India would grab all markets in Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and even in typical India fashion of over playing things Russia. Not a day went without Chah being peddled by Indian media. At times Chah was painted as Indian version of Fort George that East India Company established in Bengal to dominate all of South Asia. Only this time India was going to dominate entire West Asia and Eurasia with Chah.
Beyond the brag there did appear to be some solid facts. Foremost being India bought sighnificant % of Iranian oil at good prices. However below the bluster there were major contraditions that would tear apart and expose this Iran-India entente as fake.
First was the fact that USA was going to castrate Iran or try to. To do this it would npt use military power but use it allies to strangle Iranian economy. How exactly could USA strangle Iran if India kept buying Iranian oil thus helping to keep Iran afloat. Clearly India would, when push would come to shove have to decide. Iran or USA/Israel. And we all know who India would choose. Indian's on this forum kept saying that India would never be dicated to by anybody least alone USA and that it was no Pakistan. I also suggested that China would make a better Iranian partner as it would be lesss pliable to US influence.
Well, lets move to 2020. Indian oil imports from Iran are few drops if not zero. China still continues to buy oil from Iran. India has failed to practically get anything done on the ground in Iran leading to Tehran being frustrated. Most significant however is the fact that China and Iran are now moving toward a shared future. A $400 billion China-Iran deal is in the offing. Think about this. The much talked about CPEC is only $65 billion.
Defying U.S., China and Iran Near Trade and Military Partnership
The investment and security pact would vastly extend China’s influence in the Middle East, throwing Iran an economic lifeline and creating new flash points with the United States.
Iran and China are set to make an unprecedented deal that will pave the way for major investment from Beijing into sectors of the Iranian economy, a move strongly opposed by the United States.
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said during a parliamentary session last week that his government is "with confidence and conviction" in negotiations with China over a 25-year strategic partnership that could involve some $400 billion in Chinese investment.
Details of the accord surfaced in an 18-page leaked document online, The Washington Post reported.
Such a pact could change the nature of the relationship between Iran and China, bringing the two countries closer.
Clearly Iran is slipping out of India's sphere of influence and slowly will come under increasing Chinese influence as thart countries becomes it's foremost trading partner and investor. This shadow will only grow given the ever growing Chinese economy. With increasing Chinese influence on Tehran will lead to Islamabad also converging with as the third partner in Western Asia. Beijing's role as the senior party will make sure any issues between Iran and Pakistan are ironed out in quest for China's ambition of being a great power. So Pakistan rising. India sinking. Game one.
In Afghanistan it is all but clear now that USA intends to pull out with Taliban being a force in Kabul. This will lead to loss of Afghanistan as a Indian pawn. The best India can expect is a neutral government in Kabul which for Pakistan would be a victory from where it's situation was only as recently as 2015. All that investment by India in Afghanistan will disappear into the Hindu Kush. As we move forward all Pakistan has to do is instead of using proxies rely on it's shared ethnic, geographic, economic and historical ties with it's neighbour where the Af-Pak region goes from war to a major economic corridor such as the Peshwar-Khyber-Kabul corridor being developed. The fact is Peshwar is closer to Kabul then Lahore. All we need there is improved road and in future rail connection that would be source of much economic dividends for both countries and over time would lead to shared dependancies.
Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC)
So again. Pakistan rising. India losing. Twin Rising. Time to smile Pakistan.
If Pakistan plays it's cards and keeps a close eye to intterests rather than other factors Western Asia could become a wider economic block tied into burgeoning China. Over time this would provide Pakistan a landbridge to Turkey and Central Asia.
