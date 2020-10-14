Twin IED blasts in SWTD, six including an officer shaheeds.

AgNoStiC MuSliM said: I don't know if the Army was utilizing MRAP's in this particular incident (or whether it was even possible - foot patrols vs mechanized), but that would be a valid point of criticism.



In terms of the broader uptick in attacks, that was always on the cards as people returned back to the former tribal areas, because with the majority of peaceful residents, you would also have terrorists sneaking back in.



It therefore isn't necessarily fair to compare incidents under Gen. Bajwa with those under Gen. Raheel Sharif, given that the Army in the former tribal areas was operating under different dynamics during Gen. Raheel's tenure - none or much smaller numbers of local residents, larger number of check posts, ability to identify and target terrorists easier given that the local residents are displaced etc etc. Click to expand...

There was no ptm before general Bajwa. There is one nowAll nurtured and grown under his tenure. Not only that but two clowns from the same ptm is now sitting in parliament discussing break up of Pakistan with Afghans while their salary and allowances are being paid by my and your taxes. They don't hide their treachery either. All of it is in open and despite that no action is being taken. Ptm is not banned. No real effort is being to answer its propoganda. Its like all has been left on Pakistanis to answer vicious propoganda campaign of ptm while military and government continue to sleepAll this is happening while general Bajwa us the army chief. No real change of tactics or strategy is being seen in both the waziristans while we keep on losing soldiers every other day. Its like top army leadership is completely clueless to handle and minimize these losses. They don't know what to do in this situation.They are just busy harping same old trumpet of peace in Afghanistan and democracy in Pakistan. There is nothing different coming from them while our boys continue to die in two districts