Twin IED blasts in SWTD, six including an officer shaheeds.

I don't know if the Army was utilizing MRAP's in this particular incident (or whether it was even possible - foot patrols vs mechanized), but that would be a valid point of criticism.
In terms of the broader uptick in attacks, that was always on the cards as people returned back to the former tribal areas, because with the majority of peaceful residents, you would also have terrorists sneaking back in.
It therefore isn't necessarily fair to compare incidents under Gen. Bajwa with those under Gen. Raheel Sharif, given that the Army in the former tribal areas was operating under different dynamics during Gen. Raheel's tenure - none or much smaller numbers of local residents, larger number of check posts, ability to identify and target terrorists easier given that the local residents are displaced etc etc.