Twin IED blasts in SWTD, six including an officer shaheeds.

As per initial reports, we have just lost six soldiers, including Captain Umar, in twin IED blasts in South Waziristan Tribal District. Shaheeds also include two JCOs and two NCOs.
 
Last edited:
:( really Disappointed at the people and Top Army Leadership ..
Army leadership is a joke for a long time. Airforce is pretty average too

Only naval leadership seems to be doing something and that too under Abbasi sahab. Now with him gone let's see how that turns out in future
 
Army leadership is a joke for a long time. Airforce is pretty average too

Only naval leadership seems to be doing something and that too under Abbasi sahab. Now with him gone let's see how that turns out in future
every General who take extension becomes a Docile sheep, Kiyani and then Bajwa compared to both Raheel Sharif did a great job and did not even take Extension ..
 
As per initial reports, we have just lost six soldiers, including Captain Umar, in twin IED blasts in South Waziristan Tribal District. Shaheeds also include two JCOs and two NCOs.
Might be traveling in those Suzuki tin cans gain
every General who take extension becomes a Docile sheep, Kiyani and then Bajwa compared to both Raheel Sharif did a great job and did not even take Extension ..
Lets thank Imran Khan for this

Handsome pm nai extension di hai to koi reason to hoga
 
Pakistan vs Indian-Terrorists

Thursday 3-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier martyred, 3 wounded in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 12-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in Waziristan in an IED explosion.
Saturday 19-Sept-2020: 2 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Miranshah, Waziristan during an intelligence based operation.
Tuesday 22-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in Bajaur. Military post came under fire from Afghan territory.
Sunday 27-Sept-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Shikai, South Waziristan during an operation.
Wednesday 14-Oct-2020: 1 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in cross border terrorist fire from Afghanistan.
Wednesday 14-Oct-2020: 6 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in twin IED blasts in South Waziristan.
 
Bajwa is one of the most incompetent COAS in Pakistans history close to reaching the level of Yahya Khan and Kayani.

Waziristan is becoming an infestation pot for all the anti-pak elements which were driven out before.
 
I don't know if the Army was utilizing MRAP's in this particular incident (or whether it was even possible - foot patrols vs mechanized), but that would be a valid point of criticism.

In terms of the broader uptick in attacks, that was always on the cards as people returned back to the former tribal areas, because with the majority of peaceful residents, you would also have terrorists sneaking back in.

It therefore isn't necessarily fair to compare incidents under Gen. Bajwa with those under Gen. Raheel Sharif, given that the Army in the former tribal areas was operating under different dynamics during Gen. Raheel's tenure - none or much smaller numbers of local residents, larger number of check posts, ability to identify and target terrorists easier given that the local residents are displaced etc etc.
 
I don't know if the Army was utilizing MRAP's in this particular incident (or whether it was even possible - foot patrols vs mechanized), but that would be a valid point of criticism.

In terms of the broader uptick in attacks, that was always on the cards as people returned back to the former tribal areas, because with the majority of peaceful residents, you would also have terrorists sneaking back in.

It therefore isn't necessarily fair to compare incidents under Gen. Bajwa with those under Gen. Raheel Sharif, given that the Army in the former tribal areas was operating under different dynamics during Gen. Raheel's tenure - none or much smaller numbers of local residents, larger number of check posts, ability to identify and target terrorists easier given that the local residents are displaced etc etc.
There is a big difference and it is completely fair to critisize Bajwa of his handling of the western border. The situation has gotten much worse on both sides of the border eastern and western esp in the last 2 years.

People of Waziristan have moved back in since 2014. The situation now is that there are elements such as the Pushtun nationalist and terrorist from Afghanistan that are starting to creep back in. It is clear that funding for TTP has also increased. Officials on multiple occasions said they have intelligence reports of indian/afghan involvement in funding/arming the TTP terrorist... so what has the army done to hit them first??? if the army knows where they are who they are getting funding from then the military should do its job and strike such elements with a vengeance.

We have allowed our enemy to come on our soil and strike at our people mercilessly.
 
I don't know if the Army was utilizing MRAP's in this particular incident (or whether it was even possible - foot patrols vs mechanized), but that would be a valid point of criticism.

In terms of the broader uptick in attacks, that was always on the cards as people returned back to the former tribal areas, because with the majority of peaceful residents, you would also have terrorists sneaking back in.

It therefore isn't necessarily fair to compare incidents under Gen. Bajwa with those under Gen. Raheel Sharif, given that the Army in the former tribal areas was operating under different dynamics during Gen. Raheel's tenure - none or much smaller numbers of local residents, larger number of check posts, ability to identify and target terrorists easier given that the local residents are displaced etc etc.
There was no ptm before general Bajwa. There is one now

All nurtured and grown under his tenure. Not only that but two clowns from the same ptm is now sitting in parliament discussing break up of Pakistan with Afghans while their salary and allowances are being paid by my and your taxes. They don't hide their treachery either. All of it is in open and despite that no action is being taken. Ptm is not banned. No real effort is being to answer its propoganda. Its like all has been left on Pakistanis to answer vicious propoganda campaign of ptm while military and government continue to sleep

All this is happening while general Bajwa us the army chief. No real change of tactics or strategy is being seen in both the waziristans while we keep on losing soldiers every other day. Its like top army leadership is completely clueless to handle and minimize these losses. They don't know what to do in this situation.

They are just busy harping same old trumpet of peace in Afghanistan and democracy in Pakistan. There is nothing different coming from them while our boys continue to die in two districts
 
Waziristan is a mess

a big destructive operation is the last option



this is because the attrition rate is too low, I know it's tragic loss today but one lost soldier here, a few there over 12 months and it's not much over 100 people

a big operation would be destructive for local idiots, expensive and the terrorists would just hide



The forces have a plan
It's based upon targeted operations IBOs
And it's largely successful

I know it's painful when these things happen, but remember we were losing thousands of people a year and now it a few and we can only respond by hunting them down



The real thing we need to do is provide MRAPs or something to our forces to save lives
 
