Twin Engine JF-17 as per MODP Report

I am fairly sure this was supposed to mean twin seater but wow, any idea if this is true? But if a typo, amazing that it got through into an official doc.
Let me add to speculation, could this be the reason why block 3 production was cut to 30 a/c ? Block 4 now twin engined ?I am fairly sure this was supposed to mean twin seater but wow, any idea if this is true? But if a typo, amazing that it got through into an official doc.
View attachment 802972
information is mention in design category which mean they are referring about some new design which might stand completed not the actual platformClearly a typo. "has been developed" ... if not typo, then where it is?
So, what we must assume from it that a new design "has been developed"?information is mention in design category which mean they are referring about some new design which might stand completed not the actual platform
IF it is not a typo (and that is a very big IF) it could mean that a preliminary design has been completed. Just like it was done for Azm some years ago and clearly nothing physical was built for Azm.So, what we must assume from it that a new design "has been developed"?
A.totally different design from it's natural appearance is not a new block but a different plane. They are still quoting it as a JF-17 but a twin engine, points towards some deliberate or innocent errors in report.Let me add to speculation, could this be the reason why block 3 production was cut to 30 a/c ? Block 4 now twin engined ?
or evolution of design same as the evolution of single engine M-2000 to twin engine M-4000A twin engine JF-17 has been developed under head of "Design Improvement".
A.totally different design from it's natural appearance is not a new block but a different plane. They are still quoting it as a JF-17 but a twin engine, points towards some deliberate or innocent errors in report.