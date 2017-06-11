What's new

Twin Engine JF-17 as per MODP Report

this time MODP report is strange, format of the report is changed completely & it seems information is censored & deliberate misinformation is planted in this report as per policy.

though an off-topic but another strange info mention in the report
MODP Year Book 2018-2021 (T-80UD assembly at HIT).jpg


now why do we need to get TOT for the assembly of T-80UD ... ???

PA is not importing T-80UDs in CKDs kits nor T-80UD is in production in Ukraine.
 
Looks like all those newbies with 50 posts who all suggested sticking another engine on for extra thrust alongside 5 new hardpoints were onto something. :D
 
Clearly a typo. "has been developed" ... if not typo, then where it is?
information is mention in design category which mean they are referring about some new design which might stand completed not the actual platform

Though I myself doubt about this info.
 
information is mention in design category which mean they are referring about some new design which might stand completed not the actual platform
So, what we must assume from it that a new design "has been developed"?
 
So, what we must assume from it that a new design "has been developed"?
IF it is not a typo (and that is a very big IF) it could mean that a preliminary design has been completed. Just like it was done for Azm some years ago and clearly nothing physical was built for Azm.
 
A twin engine JF-17 has been developed under head of "Design Improvement".
Let me add to speculation, could this be the reason why block 3 production was cut to 30 a/c ? Block 4 now twin engined ? :p:
A.totally different design from it's natural appearance is not a new block but a different plane. They are still quoting it as a JF-17 but a twin engine, points towards some deliberate or innocent errors in report.
 
there could be just any of the below scenarios
1. Its could be a typo, they meant dual seater Jf-17B
2. Could be a project name for AZM or prototype
 
A twin engine JF-17 has been developed under head of "Design Improvement".


A twin engine JF-17 has been developed under head of "Design Improvement".


A.totally different design from it's natural appearance is not a new block but a different plane. They are still quoting it as a JF-17 but a twin engine, points towards some deliberate or innocent errors in report.
or evolution of design same as the evolution of single engine M-2000 to twin engine M-4000
 
It's part of an official document, written by people in the know. So how is this being so vehemently discredited?
 
