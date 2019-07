Twin Brothers: Homo Sovieticus and Homo Americanus ​

America and the Soviet Union, while apparently standing at opposite sides of modern politics, are in fact deeply spiritually connected. Click to expand...

Communism kills the body, in contrast to Americanism which kills the soul, but even the worst type of intellectual ‘soft-killing’ in the postmodern American system seems to the masses to be preferable to physical maltreatment or a violent communist death. Click to expand...

These were the same people who had, only a few months earlier, lambasted American capitalism and sung odes to the glorious communist future

By the same token, if America had failed to achieve such surprising economic growth, it is questionable how many of its proponents and spokesmen would be preaching the American ideology today

‘the structure of history is cyclical, not evolutionary. It is far from being the case that most recent civilizations are necessarily superior. They may be in fact senile and decadent’

As Communism began to wither away by the end of the 20th century, a myriad of communistic principles that had hitherto hovered only in the realm of theory took hold, more aggressively, in Western Europe and America.​

‘by idealizing the situation in the West, by exaggerating out of proportion Western abundance in their imaginations, ex-Soviet citizens transferred to the West the communist promise of a terrestrial paradise’