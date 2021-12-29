Twice the capacity of Nord Stream 2! Total length of over 20,000 kms, China's MEGA pipelines delivered record 100bln m³ gas in 2021

Here’s a look at China’s MEGA cross-country gas pipeline, with a total length of over 20,000 kms Known as West-East Gas Pipeline, it has transmitted a record of 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2021, which accounts for 27 percent of China’s apparent annual gas consumption That is twice the designed transmission capacity of ‘Nord Stream 2’ The pipeline, starting from NW China's Xinjiang, contains 3 main lines and numerous branch lines It passes through some 16 provinces, reaching to eastern, central and southern regions, where Chinese mega cities such as Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen located The line started construction in 2002 More than 400 billion yuan, or 63 billion USD, has been invested into the super infrastructure It has transported 700 billion cubic meters of gas in total since the completion