Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap​

Dalit said: The US has completely made an a-s-s out of itself in Syria. The Kurds got dumped and abandoned. All these Americans are doing now is protecting oil/gas wells LOL Click to expand...

" The threats from Iran-backed militia to U.S. forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers."Looks like the confused terrorists don't know whom to blame. The Sunni axis of resistance froces in east and northeast of Syria are being armed by Iran. After what they saw in US made ISIS, they are rejoining us.