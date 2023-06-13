What's new

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,748
-18
16,453
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap​

By Phil Stewart
June 13, 20238:39 AM GMT+3:30Updated an hour ago
WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - Twenty-two U.S. service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeast Syria on Sunday, the U.S. military said late on Monday, without disclosing the cause of the incident or detailing the severity of the injuries.
The U.S. military's Central Command said 10 service members were evacuated to higher-level care facilities outside the region.
Central Command, which oversees U.S. troops in the Middle East, said no enemy fire was reported but added that the cause of the incident was under investigation.
Officials at U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

There are about 900 U.S. personnel deployed to Syria, most of them in the east, as part of a mission fighting the remnants of the Islamic State. American troops there have come under repeated attacks in recent years by Iran-backed militia.

In March, 25 U.S. troops were wounded in strikes and counter-strikes in Syria, which also killed one U.S. contractor and injured another.
U.S. forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration's campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces.

While the Islamic State is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the U.S.-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

Thousands of other Islamic State fighters are in detention facilities guarded by Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, America's key ally in the country.

U.S. officials say that Islamic State could still regenerate into a major threat.

The threats from Iran-backed militia to U.S. forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers.
www.reuters.com

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

The US service members were injured in a helicopter "mishap" in northeast Syria on Sunday, the US military said late on Monday, without disclosing the cause of the incident or detailing the severity of the injuries.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.kktv.com

US military says helicopter accident in Syria left 22 American troops injured

The cause of the accident is under investigation.
www.kktv.com www.kktv.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
20,956
-33
38,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
The US has completely made an a-s-s out of itself in Syria. The Kurds got dumped and abandoned. All these Americans are doing now is protecting oil/gas wells LOL
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
9,748
-18
16,453
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
:omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha: :omghaha:

Dalit said:
The US has completely made an a-s-s out of itself in Syria. The Kurds got dumped and abandoned. All these Americans are doing now is protecting oil/gas wells LOL
Click to expand...
" The threats from Iran-backed militia to U.S. forces are a reminder of the complex geopolitics of Syria, where Syrian President Bashar al-Assad counts on support from Iran and Russia and sees American troops as occupiers."

Looks like the confused terrorists don't know whom to blame. The Sunni axis of resistance froces in east and northeast of Syria are being armed by Iran. After what they saw in US made ISIS, they are rejoining us.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Muhammed45
Rockets hit US base in eastern Syria, no casualties reported
Replies
6
Views
653
BHAN85
BHAN85
Muhammed45
Military: Syria rocket attack on US base nets no casualties
Replies
0
Views
345
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Injured US soldiers transferred to Iraq for treatment after Syria attack
Replies
3
Views
507
BHAN85
BHAN85
A
  • Article
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
2
Replies
15
Views
954
hembo
hembo
BHAN85
  • Poll
U.S. extends carrier deployment after Syria attack
Replies
0
Views
350
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom