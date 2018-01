Well my friend, I am only but one person, and cannot obviously take responsibility for the individuals that voted for him.



I sure as hell didn't vote for him that's for sure, so my conscience is clear.

All I can say is most of the people that voted for him were desperate and many times, it came down to just simply disliking Clinton even more.



They thought they were going to get someone who would change things up. Instead they got nothing more than a con man who told them what they wanted to hear



His voter base is in the minority in this country. He essentially squeaked by by about roughly 80,000 votes to win the presidency.



But I do agree, something has gone terribly wrong.



Most of the Trump voters that I know completely regret voting for him. But of course hindsight is always 20/20.

