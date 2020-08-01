What's new

TV show reccomendation - WW2 in Colour - Road to Victory | Netflix

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
I'm currently watching this show and it's blown my mind. I always found WW2 to be boring, i was taught it by idiots. There is so much I've learnt from the show, I reccomend anyone with access to watch it.

Things i've learnt so far;

- Vichy France was a thing and the French worked with the Nazi's (i always thought the french had been occupied and assumed the Germans ruled them)
- France was liberated in part by an army made of over half a million Africans (the free France Army).
- The British navy attacked and sunk French warships
- The French attacked Americans who landed at North Africa
- The battle of North Africa (fought largely by the British Indian army) was key for the survival of Britain in the face of Nazi Germany
- 2.5 million Indians fought in the British Indian army, a million of them were Muslims
- Nearly 30,000 men were killed in 36 days of fighting to take the Island of Iwo Jima, an area that is only 8 miles squared. (no wonder the Americans won't leave)
- The war between the Soviets and Germans was pretty much "take no prisoners"
 
