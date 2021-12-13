What's new

TV series: Legends of History Episode 1 - Khalid Bin Walid

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,257
14
9,076
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
EP1- Khalid Bin Walid


The Eastern Romans and the Sassanids had been in a tough struggle for years.

While the region was being shaped by the moves of two great powers, the winds of change were blowing in the Arabian peninsula, where no one paid attention.

The swords were drawn this time not for land or wealth, but for faith and honor.

 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom