COVID-19 returns traditional media to centre stage

The prestige, power and importance of newspapers, radios and television channels, which were believed to be on the throes of death, have been restored.

As the coronavirus swept across the world, the print, audio and visual media have become the first and main source of reliable news

Journalists from newspapers, radio stations and TV channels are on the frontlines, rushing to hospitals, medical centres, quarantine places and airports to gather information. And they help provide the public with the latest updates and news about the deadly virus.

Coronavirus is terrible for the world, but it’s been a blessing in disguise to the media. It may have changed the media landscape for a long time.