Turns Me Off: New Nixon Tapes Reveal Sexism Towards Indira Gandhi

The ‘Private Break’ During a Meeting With Indira Gandhi

Oval Office Conversations

Background

Kissinger’s U-Turn on India

Why Nixon Supported Pakistan During 1971 War?

“To condemn these violations publicly would have destroyed the Pakistani channel, which would be needed for months to complete the opening to China, which indeed was launched from Pakistan,” he had said. Click to expand...

‘Emotions Can’t Run Foreign Policy’: Twitter on Nixon-Kissinger Racism Tapes

Newly declassified tapes reveal Nixon’s bigotry, sexism and racism towards India and its leaders.Asmita NandyPublished: 04 Sep 2020, 7:49 PM ISTFormer Indian PM Indira Gandhi with ex-US President Richard Nixon. | (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube video)IndiaA conversation between former US President Richard M Nixon and his then national security adviser, Henry Kissinger, ahead of the 1971 Bangladesh war – revealed by recently declassified tapes published in the New York Times – provide shocking evidence of the duo’s bigotry, sexism and racism towards Indians.The tapes were accessed by professor and author Gary J Bass.Unedited excerpt fromUnedited excerpt fromAlso read: Looking Back at the Frost-Nixon Interviews as US Goes to Poll In the same conversation, the former president seemed to have been upset with his Ambassador to India, who, two days earlier, had confronted Nixon and Kissinger in the Oval office and called Pakistan's crackdown "almost entirely a matter of genocide."Unedited excerpt fromDeclassified documents have previously revealed that America, who was a staunch ally of Pakistan and against the liberation of Bangladesh, had used the most unparliamentary language for Gandhi. After a meeting. President Nixon had said, "She suckered us. Suckered us... this woman suckered us."The outrage on a phone conversation with Kissinger was a result of his failure to persuade Gandhi from backing off on making a move in the 1971 Bangladesh war.Documenting Nixon’s support to Pakistan’s human rights violations in Bangladesh in 1971, Bass, in his book ‘Blood Telegram’, also discussed how Nixon was rattled by the Americans’ sympathies for India. The author quoted Nixon as saying, “I don’t like the Indians.”According to Bass, "The Americans who most liked India tended to be the ones that Nixon could not stand. India was widely seen as a State Department favourite, irritating the president."Bass had noted that beyond his prejudices, Nixon’s dislike for India also stemmed from the latter’s closeness to Soviets."The most basic was the Cold War: presidents of the US since Harry Truman had been frustrated by India's policy of nonalignment, which Nixon, much like his predecessors, viewed as Nehruvian posturing. India was on suspiciously good terms with the Soviet,”the book says.Kissinger’s dislike towards India is also documented by Bass in his book. Another set of tapes had revealed Kissinger calling Indians “the most aggressive people around” and insulting Gandhi by calling her a “b**ch.”Years later, in 2005, Kissinger had apologised for his remarks. He told NDTV : "(The foul language has) to be seen in the context of a Cold War atmosphere 35 years ago, when I had paid a secret visit to China when President Nixon had not yet been there and India had made a kind of an alliance with the Soviet Union.”Kissinger, who later went onto win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, has had only good things to say about Gandhi and India in the later years of his life.In the second edition of his book ‘’, Kissinger said that although he shared the views of President Nixon about Gandhi, he did not personally feel offended by her “strong personality.”He wrote:However, in 2019, when PM Narendra Modi posted a photograph with Kissinger, a major controversy erupted, with many left puzzled as to why a prime minister who pegs his victory on nationalism would post a picture with a former ‘India-hating’ US diplomat.Also read: PM Talks $5 Trillion Economy Goal With Blair, Kissinger in Delhi 'Blood Diamond’ had documented how Nixon and his adviser Kissinger continued to support the violent crackdown on Bengalis in erstwhile East Pakistan by a junta government in Pakistan, under General Yahya Khan.An estimated 10 million refugees fled East Pakistan into India. A study in 2008 had found that as many as 269,000 people had died during the war, leading to the liberation of 1971, when India won against Pakistan.Nixon had a reason to support the atrocities by Pakistan, a US ally, in the Bangladesh war. As told by Kissinger toin 2018, the US -China talks were on the verge of a breakthrough.Kissinger said, "These exchanges were conducted through Pakistan, which emerged as the interlocutor most acceptable to Beijing and Washington.”Twitter reacted sharply to theop ed, with many saying it betrayed Nixon’s racism and sullies Kissinger’s reputation.