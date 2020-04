Vietnam has not recorded new coronavirus infections Sunday morning, keeping the country’s tally at 240, the Health Ministry said.



On March 6, Hanoian Nguyen Hong Nhung was confirmed Covid-19 positive after returning from Europe. Before that Vietnam had gone 22 days without recording a new infection.



However, since then, new infections have been recorded every day. On Saturday, the health ministry confirmed just three new infections - a 17-year-old girl from Ha Tinh and a 29-year-old woman from Bac Giang Province, both returning from Thailand, and another person related to Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital.



Vietnam had recorded 19 new Covid-19 infections on March 22, , marking the highest number in a single day.









source: VietnamExpress