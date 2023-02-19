Turks still love Pakistan

I was in Turkey recently and after seeing the news last year about Pakistanis doing all these weird and illegal things in Turkey and social media/TV campaigns against Pakistanis, I didn’t know what to expect. I was even afraid of some racism.Boy, was I in for a pleasant surprise. It seems like every other person who I talked to would cheer up when learning I am from Pakistan and they didn’t speak English at all but they would say “Pakistan Turkey Kardesh (brothers) !”. That put a huge smile on my face!. They were really happy to see me, a Pakistani. I even got a few free tea cups from my hotel when they learned my nationality lol and after it was at discounted price. Such nice warm people.I guess this is my appreciation post for being welcomed so much into their country and I felt terrible that Pakistanis were being such bad guests by getting involved in all those weird and illegal stuff (recording women on streets like creeps lol ).I was also taken aback by Turkey’s beauty, I had no idea. It was also snowing and I love snow so much. The visa process is so difficult unfortunately but if you can, you must visit Turkey. The country is beautiful and the people are happy to see us Pakistanis! Lol at least some part of the world thinks good of Pakistanis.