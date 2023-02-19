What's new

Turks still love Pakistan

fisher1

fisher1

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 28, 2019
2,946
-23
2,686
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I was in Turkey recently and after seeing the news last year about Pakistanis doing all these weird and illegal things in Turkey and social media/TV campaigns against Pakistanis, I didn’t know what to expect. I was even afraid of some racism.

Boy, was I in for a pleasant surprise. It seems like every other person who I talked to would cheer up when learning I am from Pakistan and they didn’t speak English at all but they would say “Pakistan Turkey Kardesh (brothers) !”. That put a huge smile on my face!. They were really happy to see me, a Pakistani. I even got a few free tea cups from my hotel when they learned my nationality lol and after it was at discounted price. Such nice warm people.

I guess this is my appreciation post for being welcomed so much into their country and I felt terrible that Pakistanis were being such bad guests by getting involved in all those weird and illegal stuff (recording women on streets like creeps lol ).

I was also taken aback by Turkey’s beauty, I had no idea. It was also snowing and I love snow so much. The visa process is so difficult unfortunately but if you can, you must visit Turkey. The country is beautiful and the people are happy to see us Pakistanis! Lol at least some part of the world thinks good of Pakistanis.


:turkey::pakistan:
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 25, 2016
3,534
2
3,633
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
India media love putting spin on things.

fisher1 said:
I was in Turkey recently and after seeing the news last year about Pakistanis doing all these weird and illegal things in Turkey and social media/TV campaigns against Pakistanis, I didn’t know what to expect. I was even afraid of some racism.

Boy, was I in for a pleasant surprise. It seems like every other person who I talked to would cheer up when learning I am from Pakistan and they didn’t speak English at all but they would say “Pakistan Turkey Kardesh (brothers) !”. That put a huge smile on my face!. They were really happy to see me, a Pakistani. I even got a few free tea cups from my hotel when they learned my nationality lol and after it was at discounted price. Such nice warm people.

I guess this is my appreciation post for being welcomed so much into their country and I felt terrible that Pakistanis were being such bad guests by getting involved in all those weird and illegal stuff (recording women on streets like creeps lol ).

I was also taken aback by Turkey’s beauty, I had no idea. It was also snowing and I love snow so much. The visa process is so difficult unfortunately but if you can, you must visit Turkey. The country is beautiful and the people are happy to see us Pakistanis! Lol at least some part of the world thinks good of Pakistanis.


:turkey::pakistan:
Click to expand...
Visited Turkey, no doubt it is a wonderful place. The Turks are very nationalistic and proud of their heritage. In recent times Turks have become very anti Syrian due to the arrival of Syrian refugees.
 
Last edited:
Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 5, 2012
4,802
17
4,877
Country
United States
Location
United States
Back in 2012, people knew Jeevay Pakistan.

Barring the western wannabes and the people of Turkey are very hospitable and kind.

Kind of surprised English isn't more common now though, seems everyone in Istanbul knew it in 2018.
 
Erieye

Erieye

FULL MEMBER
Dec 22, 2022
511
1
508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
brother we are defaulting rn this is the least of our worries.

but we love our friendly nations too

villageidiot said:
Bro, why are you allergic to anything wholesome?
Not everyone is as miserable as you :lol:
Click to expand...
yar thread kolne ki kya zaroorat hai is bare mai? ese lagta hai jese isko turki ka pyaar oxygen jese zarori hai :rofl:
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

BANNED
Sep 18, 2012
5,814
-34
4,088
Country
India
Location
India
wasn't there some drama a while ago where 'get lost Pakistan' or something of the sort was trending in Turkey..

owing to Pk men misbehaving with and ogling at women, acting lewd on the beaches etc ? .. typical desi :P
 
Malik Alpha

Malik Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Feb 19, 2017
1,151
-8
2,991
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Last week I went to a Turkish restaurant in Riyadh. I ordered a shawarma and I asked the Turkish guy to add extra mayonnaise, he jokingly said if more mayonnaise there will be less chicken. I laughed and said no problem.

I never saw a shawarma this big in my life. He made it with 3 breads to hold all the chicken and fries inside. Turkish people are great. Always had pleasant interaction with them.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,485
22
10,550
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Believe me only yesterday I spoke with a restaurant worker from Turkey; I have known him for a few years. I offered my condolences for the loss in Turkey. He was touched and immediately said 'Pakistan has done a lot to help' and he also said 'your President was in Turkey to show support' (I think he meant PM Shahbaz Sharif). I said the Turks always help Pakistan during natural disasters. He often says 'Jivey Pakistan' and 'Kardesh'.

Having said this, Pakistanis, being socially repressed Desis, would be Desis and overstay their welcome before long.

PS. I tend to think Turkey is quite different between the Turkey of Istanbul and other touristy areas vs those in the more eastern parts of Turkey and perhaps attitudes toward foreigners, even toward Pakistanis, would be different based on who you talk to. From my own brief interaction with Turks in America, I found the western Turks to be more standoffish vs those from the heartland.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
9,923
6
16,823
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I really enjoyed my recent trip to Istanbul. It was refreshing to see a Muslim country which is so civilized, balanced and supermarkets and bars serving alcohol and nobody going full spastic about it. Just normality. It was like an upgraded version of Malaysia. I am glad I didn't encounter the jahil Pakistanis from the backwater towns to sour my mood. I really do think there should be a ban on immigration for Pakistanis born in certain towns so they are not allowed to escape the insane asylum which is their backwater towns.
 
leuitenentcolonel

leuitenentcolonel

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 17, 2015
74
0
116
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Ill be traveling on 27 feb, it will be my first time and absolutely excited about my trip. A bit confused about renting a car what do u guys suggest who’ve been there before. I am planning to visit bursa and sogut by car(300kms drive a day is not an issue for me). PS: I drive in Middle East
 
Dehydrated Trisolaran

Dehydrated Trisolaran

FULL MEMBER
Dec 14, 2022
271
0
300
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
I cant speak for all Turks but generaly Turks love Pakistanis, I live in one of the most nationalist city in northen Turkey and all Pakistanis here are no different than other local peoples
But not every people in Turkey is Turkish, Most Kurds in Turkey dont like Pakistan because they see Baloch peoples as their brother nation and they thing Pakistanis are invader in Balochistan and also some Afghan migrants attack Pakistanis But its hard to meet with such peoples.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,981
27
17,708
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
My friends, what leads to this distortion of perception is the tendency to make a scale through social media. PSYOP activities are mostly starting well-organized and multiply their impact by mobilizing the manipulated segment. But to form an opinion about a nation or a society as a whole based on anonymous accounts on social media is completely absurd, and at its most basic, it is already acting in the way that these PSYOP activities aim to do. Social media does not shed light on society at large. But the most organized groups can have the strongest voices. That's just the way it is. I have tried to explain this to my Pakistani friends here many times before in different threads. Some have understood, some have insisted on not understanding. I don't get involved in such discussions anymore.

Especially the new generation that has grown up with the concept of social media has a better grasp of such issues, whereas explaining it to the previous generation is like trying to get a camel to jump through hoops.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Azad_ Kashmiri
  • Poll
Petition to ban Fools Nightmare and Muhammad Hafeez
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
Maula Jatt
Hijab Styles around the globe
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Erieye
Erieye
INDIAPOSITIVE
How Haania-Devansh's Hindu-Muslim Love Story Won Over Prejudices, Battles & Religion Conflicts
Replies
14
Views
308
Areesh
Areesh
PaklovesTurkiye
Need advice! A UK business wronged me
Replies
12
Views
550
nahtanbob
N
Azad_ Kashmiri
What does the establishment want?
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom