Turks mock Pakistanis suffering from flood as "uncivilzied" as the anti-refugee rhetoric gains momentum

Translation "No, it's not because of poverty, we don't have time to care about God's uncivilized ape-crushing Pakistani when everyone works like a donkey and can't do shit because of the country's problems."

Also check the quotes to this & the original tweet to see the sentiments.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564957563455770627

Here is the guy:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566561222362800129

There's also this Turkish twitter account dedicated to point out anything negative about Pakistan and some other non-European states.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565773749961506819
 
told you all a number of times that most of the turks are scum of the earth and crooked to boot. I know I know sub-continental are crooked too but compared to turks we are rank amateurs.
 

