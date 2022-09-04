What's new

Turks mock Pakistanis suffering from flood as "uncivilized" as the anti-refugee rhetoric gains momentum

Translation "No, it's not because of poverty, we don't have time to care about God's uncivilized ape-crushing Pakistani when everyone works like a donkey and can't do shit because of the country's problems."

Also check the quotes to this & the original tweet to see the sentiments.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564957563455770627

Here is the guy:

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566561222362800129

There's also this Turkish twitter account dedicated to point out anything negative about Pakistan and some other non-European states.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1565773749961506819
 
told you all a number of times that most of the turks are scum of the earth and crooked to boot. I know I know sub-continental are crooked too but compared to turks we are rank amateurs.

slightly more accurate translation:
No, it's not because of poverty, we don't have time to care about God's uncivilised monkey-breed Pakistani, while everyone works like donkeys and can't do shit because of the country's problems.
 
oh and you got the cotext wrong which caused my lil rant.

the turd is replying to Prof. Dr. Mustafa Öztürk who said:
"It is unbelievable that the Western and Turkish media are silent about the climate floods in Pakistan.

Because nobody cares about the poor."
 
Pakistani Twitter user is calling out Indians for making fun of the flood victimees, but, little does he know that Turks are a class above Indians in regards to racism.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566566084999892992
 
There are racist lowlifes like that in every society. I sincerely believe most turks are good ordinary people who empathize with victims of a natural disaster.

Turks themselves are not new to natural disaster, knowing there are major earth quakes in turkey every few years.

That «turkish» handle spreading negativity about Pakistan could very well be Israeli or Indian. Dont take that too seriously.
 
I've seen some videos of Afghan and Iranian food trucks going to Pakistan. Is this true?
 
yes, 50 large-body trucks combined, thank you both

edit:
27 trucks from Iran carrying 660 tonnes of onions and tomatoes (imported by traders)
 
Last edited:
Turkey has a sizeable atheist community.
Why are you surprised.
 
All Turks I've met are good people but every society has bad apples. I dont see the point of making threads on PDF. I know Pakistanis and Indians who are low life but it doesn't mean everyone is the same.
 

