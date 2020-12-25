What's new

@Turks in the forum or Pakistanis living in Turkey

War Thunder

War Thunder

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 12, 2013
3,637
8
4,992
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
I am considering living in Turkey for a while. I already have my own work and entrepreneurial projects that I can do from comforts of my own home or anywhere there is Internet.
So basically, I'll be working remotely, and Turkey seems to offer a fine living experience with lower cost of life compared to say where I am now. (2 - 4x difference in most cases)

All I need is some fine nature rich place which has access to all the good stuff like super markets and stores and all, but is still not a very heavy populated city or something.

Any ideas? Do I have to know Trukish to survive there? What about renting apartments? I heard Turks are not very open to foreigners?
Also, any ideas about short term residential visas?
 
Baybars Han

Baybars Han

FULL MEMBER
Dec 13, 2015
1,647
0
2,436
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Go to the ege coast. All of Turkey has supermarkets and stores pretty much. I advise Antalya, Aydin, Mugla or around that region. Good weather all year round, everything you need in terms of stores etc and you can find a small town in those cities.

Most Turkish people dont know english but you could probably get on. Who said Turks are not open to foreigners?

An apartment in those cities will be around 300-400 thousand turkish lira for a 3+1 or more if your in a better location. Renting around 1000 or more for 3 bed or less for smaller.
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2015
15,940
43
26,550
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Baybars Han said:
Go to the ege coast. All of Turkey has supermarkets and stores pretty much. I advise Antalya, Aydin, Mugla or around that region. Good weather all year round, everything you need in terms of stores etc and you can find a small town in those cities.

Most Turkish people dont know english but you could probably get on. Who said Turks are not open to foreigners?

An apartment in those cities will be around 300-400 thousand turkish lira for a 3+1 or more if your in a better location. Renting around 1000 or more for 3 bed or less for smaller.
Click to expand...
Did Turkey offer nationality if someone permanently settle there....

I have plans to settle there after retirement so need basic info.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
14,104
-3
22,834
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
War Thunder said:
I am considering living in Turkey for a while. I already have my own work and entrepreneurial projects that I can do from comforts of my own home or anywhere there is Internet.
So basically, I'll be working remotely, and Turkey seems to offer a fine living experience with lower cost of life compared to say where I am now. (2 - 4x difference in most cases)

All I need is some fine nature rich place which has access to all the good stuff like super markets and stores and all, but is still not a very heavy populated city or something.

Any ideas? Do I have to know Trukish to survive there? What about renting apartments? I heard Turks are not very open to foreigners?
Also, any ideas about short term residential visas?
Click to expand...


Istanbul is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Just as developed as London. Best food in the world too. Many mosques there as well. Only downside is that it is expensive.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
PAKISTANFOREVER
PAKISTANFOREVER
KediKesenFare
Turkey to stand by Pakistan at all world forums, says envoy
Replies
7
Views
741
KediKesenFare
KediKesenFare
HAIDER
Turkish Arms Sales to Pakistan are Booming as Broader Alliance Emerges
2 3
Replies
44
Views
7K
Umair Nawaz
Umair Nawaz
HAIDER
Eight soldiers killed, Istanbul palace attacked as Turkish unrest mounts
2 3
Replies
43
Views
3K
type93
T
Grand-Vizier
Turkic in Pakistan ( Pakistani brothers please read )
Replies
7
Views
3K
INDIC
INDIC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom