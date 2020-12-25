@Turks in the forum or Pakistanis living in Turkey

I am considering living in Turkey for a while. I already have my own work and entrepreneurial projects that I can do from comforts of my own home or anywhere there is Internet.

So basically, I'll be working remotely, and Turkey seems to offer a fine living experience with lower cost of life compared to say where I am now. (2 - 4x difference in most cases)



All I need is some fine nature rich place which has access to all the good stuff like super markets and stores and all, but is still not a very heavy populated city or something.



Any ideas? Do I have to know Trukish to survive there? What about renting apartments? I heard Turks are not very open to foreigners?

Also, any ideas about short term residential visas?