Turks are now confusing an Indian "pervert" for a Pakistani. When will their racism stop?

PakistaniandProud said:
After all the the STILL ONGOING anti-Pakistani social media hatred in Turkey, they're now labelling this guy as Pakistani.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522255300350418947

I went to his Twitter page, MDSHIRAJ423. The man is speaking some sort of Indian language. Clearly not a Pakistani. But, all the Turks keep calling him Pakistani.
Can you link to the proper page because I want to check ? I get this on the name you give :
"







@MDSHIRAJ423

This account doesn’t exist
Try searching for another."
 
Sudarshan said:
He’s Bangladeshi as per Turks on Reddit

Can’t access his tiktok as it’s banned in India
jamahir said:
Well, TikTok is banned here in India. Now it is very possible that he is a Bangladeshi, not Indian. I don't think Turkey is a student destination for Indians. You should please consult the Bangladeshi members here.
He is an Indian Bangladeshi.


Also, the Turks making some racism comments of what I think is international dating/marriage.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522071795595161602
 

