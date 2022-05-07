Turks are now confusing an Indian "pervert" for a Pakistani. When will their racism stop?

PakistaniandProud
After all the the STILL ONGOING anti-Pakistani social media hatred in Turkey, they're now labelling this guy as Pakistani.
I went to his Tiktok page, MDSHIRAJ423. The man is speaking some sort of Indian language. Clearly not a Pakistani. But, all the Turks keep calling him Pakistani.
Also, the Turks making some racism comments of what I think is international dating/marriage.
