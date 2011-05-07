Turkmenistan's capital tops list of most expensive cities (Never heard of this city before Ashgabat)

Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 2,812
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
I have never heard of this city in my life nor seen any pictures of it and this is just beyond me how can a country stay this secretive in this social media age is beyond my wildest imagination.. They managed to build some sort of an oasis. Honestly nobody knows anything about central Asia they have managed to stay quite and out of the limelight literally. A city stranger than fiction it is as if Agrabah rose out of nowhere in central Asia
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Turkmenistan's capital tops list of most expensive cities for expats
The capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia has been named as the world's most expensive city for foreign workers.
Ashgabat, a city of about one million people, topped a 2021 cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.
The ranking puts Ashgabat above last year's priciest city, Hong Kong, which was placed second, followed by Beirut in Lebanon and Tokyo in Japan.
The annual report ranks 209 cities based on the cost of expenses such as housing, transport and food.
Mercer said it evaluated more than 200 goods and services for the report, which is designed to help companies and governments around the world determine how much they should pay expatriate employees.
Expatriates, or expats, are people who live or work outside their native countries.
Most of the cities in Mercer's top 10 are business hubs where economic growth has led to a hike in the price of housing and other living costs.
Strange enough everything in the city is build with white marble
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Turkmenistan's capital tops list of most expensive cities for expats
The capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia has been named as the world's most expensive city for foreign workers.
Ashgabat, a city of about one million people, topped a 2021 cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.
The ranking puts Ashgabat above last year's priciest city, Hong Kong, which was placed second, followed by Beirut in Lebanon and Tokyo in Japan.
The annual report ranks 209 cities based on the cost of expenses such as housing, transport and food.
Mercer said it evaluated more than 200 goods and services for the report, which is designed to help companies and governments around the world determine how much they should pay expatriate employees.
Expatriates, or expats, are people who live or work outside their native countries.
Most of the cities in Mercer's top 10 are business hubs where economic growth has led to a hike in the price of housing and other living costs.
Strange enough everything in the city is build with white marble