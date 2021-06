All the ''Stan'' countries are very strong except the Tajiks and Kyrgyrs being the weak link who lack behind.. But the remaining Kazakhstan, Ubzebkistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan are all strong militarily. I think we could see Tajikistan pick up again after sealing couple of deals here and there.. It seems like they are eager due to the Kyrgyrs soon being armed by the Turks this gives them security concerns and nightmare hence the motivation to beef up it's armed forces