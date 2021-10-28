Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline - Reuters

Battlion25
Turkmen team due in Kabul as Taliban back TAPI pipeline
ReutersPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated about 19 hours ago
Workers stand near a gas pipe during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline. — Reuters/File
KABUL: Officials from Turkmenistan will visit Kabul this week to discuss continuing work on the TAPI pipeline linking the energy-rich Central Asian country through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, the Taliban government said on Wednesday.
The pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km (1,125 miles) from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.
“We have been working hard for some time and we are ready to take pride in starting work on the TAPI project,” Mohammad Issa Akhund, the acting minister of mines and petroleum in the new Taliban government, said in a statement.
The Afghan stretch of the pipeline will run from the northwestern border with Turkmenistan, south through the western city of Herat to Kandahar near the border with Pakistan.
Akhund met the ambassador of Turkmenistan ahead of a two-day visit by a delegation from the country that will start from Saturday, the statement said.
Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021
-------------------------------------------------------------
Interesting development seems like India is supporting this and now seems to want to be friend with Kabul. It would be hilarious if IEA axe them from the deal but it was a pre-existing deal so the others involved won't allow it either. This is the second Pipeline now the first one being the Iran-Afghanistan-China. China wants that pipeline in case of future war it doesn't want to be dependent only on the ocean but also via pipeline and land routes to get their energy resources