Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline - Reuters

Turkmenistan officials due in Afghanistan as Taliban back TAPI gas pipeline

Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1453282248707526660

Turkmen team due in Kabul as Taliban back TAPI pipeline
ReutersPublished October 28, 2021
Workers stand near a gas pipe during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline. — Reuters/File

Workers stand near a gas pipe during the launching ceremony of construction work of the TAPI project on the Afghan section of a natural gas pipeline. — Reuters/File


KABUL: Officials from Turkmenistan will visit Kabul this week to discuss continuing work on the TAPI pipeline linking the energy-rich Central Asian country through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, the Taliban government said on Wednesday.

The pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km (1,125 miles) from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

“We have been working hard for some time and we are ready to take pride in starting work on the TAPI project,” Mohammad Issa Akhund, the acting minister of mines and petroleum in the new Taliban government, said in a statement.

The Afghan stretch of the pipeline will run from the northwestern border with Turkmenistan, south through the western city of Herat to Kandahar near the border with Pakistan.


Akhund met the ambassador of Turkmenistan ahead of a two-day visit by a delegation from the country that will start from Saturday, the statement said.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Turkmen team due in Kabul as Taliban back TAPI pipeline

The pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas each year from Galkynysh to Indian city of Fazilka.
Interesting development seems like India is supporting this and now seems to want to be friend with Kabul. It would be hilarious if IEA axe them from the deal but it was a pre-existing deal so the others involved won't allow it either. This is the second Pipeline now the first one being the Iran-Afghanistan-China. China wants that pipeline in case of future war it doesn't want to be dependent only on the ocean but also via pipeline and land routes to get their energy resources
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Unless the I in "TAPI" doesn't stand for Iran, TAPI is not happening but TAP will. india pulled out some time ago. It would be EXTREMELY CRAZY and unfeasible for Pakistan to be involved in a project involving india.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Unless the I in "TAPI" doesn't stand for Iran, TAPI is not happening but TAP will. india pulled out some time ago. It would be EXTREMELY CRAZY and unfeasible for Pakistan to be involved in a project involving india.
When it comes to energy I guess Pakistan will overlook politics in that matter
 
O

One_Nation

Sep 3, 2021
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Unless the I in "TAPI" doesn't stand for Iran, TAPI is not happening but TAP will. india pulled out some time ago. It would be EXTREMELY CRAZY and unfeasible for Pakistan to be involved in a project involving india.
It will give Pakistan leverage over India and bring some transit fees.
 
Aesterix

Aesterix

Jan 26, 2021
Why can't such pipeline pass through China and GB instead of Afghanistan and then Tribal areas.
Whatever the Afghans say is like a Hormonal teenage girls statement. She can flip at anytime and change statement.
Afghans and the tribals are the same.
Pakistan will spend silly amounts of money from saving the pipeline from being blown up by some angry tribals, even if Afghans don't blow it up already.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

Jul 18, 2021
Aesterix said:
Why can't such pipeline pass through China and GB instead of Afghanistan and then Tribal areas.
Whatever the Afghans say is like a Hormonal teenage girls statement. She can flip at anytime and change statement.
Afghans and the tribals are the same.
Pakistan will spend silly amounts of money from saving the pipeline from being blown up by some angry tribals, even if Afghans don't blow it up already.
Such pipelines is not feasible in the Karakoram mountains range plus the pipeline will have to zig-zag alot which is unnecessarily Afghanistan is feasible for both. Afghanistan is in the middle and will have to host them. IEA is trustworthy even more than PAK officials
 
