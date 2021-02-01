Morpheus said: Turkmenistan Offers to Provide Cheap Electricity to Pakistan



Posted







Addressing an audience at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Turkmenistan Ambassador, Atadjan Movlamov, expressed his country’s willingness to export cheap electricity to Pakistan.



​

Sardar Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was also present at the meeting.



Discussing key proponents of mutual cooperation between the two countries, Movlamov said that investors in Turkmenistan are closely following the developments in Pakistan and are keen to invest in various flourishing sectors.

If agreed, Movlamov proposed that the electricity transmission line will be established via Afghanistan. He remarked, “Pakistan is becoming a hub for economic activity in the region, so Turkmenistan wants to strengthen its trade relations with it”.



Since the rate of electricity proposed by Turkmenistan is highly affordable, it will benefit Pakistan in many ways, the Ambassador added.



Later, the ambassador proposed a trilateral trade agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, suggesting that a deal with Kabul could help improve and possibly maintain peace in the region.



It’s worth mentioning that Turkmenistan is a landlocked country, like most Central Asian countries, and access to the Gwadar and Karachi seaports would tremendously improve its export volume.

Pakistan is yet to make a decision on this, subject to review at a later date.



Turkmenistan Offers to Provide Cheap Electricity to Pakistan Addressing an audience at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Turkmenistan Ambassador, Atadjan Movlamov, expressed his country’s willingness to export cheap Posted 58 mins ago by Ahsan Gardezi Addressing an audience at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Turkmenistan Ambassador, Atadjan Movlamov, expressed his country’s willingness to export cheap electricity to Pakistan.Sardar Ilyas Khan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was also present at the meeting.Discussing key proponents of mutual cooperation between the two countries, Movlamov said that investors in Turkmenistan are closely following the developments in Pakistan and are keen to invest in various flourishing sectors.If agreed, Movlamov proposed that the electricity transmission line will be established via Afghanistan. He remarked, “Pakistan is becoming a hub for economic activity in the region, so Turkmenistan wants to strengthen its trade relations with it”.Since the rate of electricity proposed by Turkmenistan is highly affordable, it will benefit Pakistan in many ways, the Ambassador added.Later, the ambassador proposed a trilateral trade agreement between Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan, suggesting that a deal with Kabul could help improve and possibly maintain peace in the region.It’s worth mentioning that Turkmenistan is a landlocked country, like most Central Asian countries, and access to the Gwadar and Karachi seaports would tremendously improve its export volume.Pakistan is yet to make a decision on this, subject to review at a later date.+++++++++++++++ Click to expand...

They too late we have too much as of now but we might need more in future when industries start using it...