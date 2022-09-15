What's new

Turkiye's leading military software and electronics company : ASELSAN

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570405870118354945
Fcsz0ATXEAIcdmh



Today, ASELSAN engineers have signed on many projects that are closely related to the security of our homeland and citizens.

Not just homeland, military electronic giant ASELSAN, which is among the top 50 defense companies in the world today, exports to 80 countries.

While the number of employees at ASELSAN was 2,975 in 2002, it reached 9,576 as of September 2022.

While the revenue of company in 2002 was 237 million dollars; this figure increased to 2 billion 268 million dollars in 2021. (The expectation for 2022 is around 3 billion dollars.)

Aselsan is a foundation company established with the efforts of the Turkish people and belongs to the Turkish nation. It is one of the strategic institutions that shape the future of the Turkish nation.

This thread is dedicated to ASELSAN's vision, future breakthroughs and its journey from 1975 to 2002, from there to 2023 and from there to 2053.
 

