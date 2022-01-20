Turkiye's first graphene mass production facility products has reached 80 countries.

Much stronger than steel, much more conducting than copper, and much lighter and flexible; graphene is used in many fields such as aerospace, waterproof coatings, automotive, electronic devices, touchscreens.
The graphene mass production facility of Nanografi Nanoteknoloji AŞ in Ankara, which was opened last year, also meets an important need of Turkiye in the field of high-tech materials. R&D studies are also carried out in the field of advanced material technologies, especially graphene, at the facility where the company produces a unique method suitable for environmentally friendly industrialization and low cost.
Nanografi Board Member Yunus Emre Deli told that mass production facilities are supported within the scope of KOSGEB's Techno-Investment Program. Stating that they produce graphene with high capacity, performance, and efficiency, Deli also added that they aim to increase the added value with their latest product studies.
Deli said, "Exports constitute the majority of our total trade volume. We managed to export the graphene we obtained from the mass production facility to 57 countries in different sizes, qualities, and quantities. We have reached a total of 80 countries with the other products we export. It is very important for us that we export our products to competitive markets and advanced industries on nanotechnology."
Deli stated that they export the graphene produced in Turkiye to giant technology companies such as Airbus and LG and the world's leading universities such as Harvard and Stanford.
Explaining that the export value of the graphene they produce is around 100-150 dollars per gram, Deli said: "The share of high-tech products in the manufacturing industry exports in Turkiye is around 3 percent. We think that our graphene exports will also contribute to the increase in the ratio of our high and medium-high technology products in our manufacturing industry products. We believe that this investment will increase both the export income we obtain per kilogram and the value-added products, will also increase personnel employment.
Pointing out that they meet the need for nanomaterials in the country with the graphene they produce with an annual capacity of 100 tons, Deli said, "Thanks to our production, our defense industry companies, research institutes, and R&D centers can reach graphene, -which is sold all over the world depending on certain rules-, now more easily and at a lower cost. "Procuring graphene and nanomaterials has ceased to be a difficulty for our country's scientists."
Deli stated that graphene products are used in a large area of expertise, from electronics to aviation, from biosensors to composites, from battery technologies to new generation barcode technologies.
We are working on new methods for graphene doped end products. We think that we can increase the added value of graphene by evaluating it as an intermediate product, by introducing products in nanocomposites, high-capacity batteries, long-lasting and high-performance coating products, and new generation barcoding technologies. For this reason, we are expanding our high-tech product range by producing technological products while producing graphene on the one hand."
Pointing out that they are in close cooperation with internationally prestigious institutes and institutions, Deli said: "Even though we haven't implemented our 100 percent capacity yet, the distance we have covered is promising for us. While our graphene production has been awarded the degree of excellence by the European Union, we are conducting joint R&D projects with high-tech companies that their names we hear frequently in our daily life, and we are developing technological products that will enter our lives soon.
"When we consider our technological know-how and expertise, we think that we can achieve competence that will make our name much more popular in the future, especially in the fields of nano and biotechnology. It is also among our goals to be a 'unicorn' in this field."
