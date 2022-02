Turkiye's Energy Security & Renewables | Main Thread

(Mostly, I would like to dedicate this thread to Caner Can; who publishes informative and educational graphics about Turkish energy policies. For PDF enthusiasts who want to follow Turkiye more closely, should definitely be on the watch list, here is the twitter address: https://twitter.com/hcanercan Many people follow the Turkish defense industry and parallel industrial developments. What about energy security? Let's take a closer look in this thread:///"According to the 2021 IRENA(The International Renewable Energy Agency) report, Turkey ranks 6th in Europe and 12th in the world in terms of renewables installed power. We exceeded 10GW in wind. With our capacity increase in wind, we may surpass Sweden & Italy to 4th place in Europe when the 2021 figures are finalized.Turkey ranked 6th in Europe in terms of new wind energy investments in 2020, among the countries that can add the most installed wind energy to the system. The numbers will be clear when finalized, but in 2021 we will be in the higher ranks. "