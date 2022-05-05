Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April​

Consumer price index sees 7.25% rise on monthly basis, says TurkStat​

​

Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April Consumer price index sees 7.25% rise on monthly basis, says TurkStat - Anadolu Agency

Övünç Kutlu |05.05.2022Turkiye saw a 69.97% annual hike in consumer prices in April, the country’s statistical authority said on Thursday.The annual increase was 61.14% in March and 17.14% in April 2021, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).The monthly inflation gain was 7.25% in April this year and 1.68% in April 2021.The lowest annual increase was seen in communication with a gain of 18.71% TurkStat said in a statement.Clothing and footwear saw a gain of 26.23%, while education rose 27.73% and health increased 35.95%."On the other hand, transportation with 105.86%, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 89.10% and furnishings and household equipment with 77.64% were the main groups where high annual increases realized," the statement said."In April 2022, within average prices of 409 items in the index, the average prices of 27 items decreased and the average prices of 45 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 337 items increased," it added.