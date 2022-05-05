What's new

Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April

D

dani191

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 10, 2017
4,125
-9
1,355
Country
Israel
Location
Israel

Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April​

Consumer price index sees 7.25% rise on monthly basis, says TurkStat​

Övünç Kutlu |05.05.2022

Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April


ANKARA
Turkiye saw a 69.97% annual hike in consumer prices in April, the country’s statistical authority said on Thursday.
The annual increase was 61.14% in March and 17.14% in April 2021, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
The monthly inflation gain was 7.25% in April this year and 1.68% in April 2021.
The lowest annual increase was seen in communication with a gain of 18.71% TurkStat said in a statement.
Clothing and footwear saw a gain of 26.23%, while education rose 27.73% and health increased 35.95%.
"On the other hand, transportation with 105.86%, food and non-alcoholic beverages with 89.10% and furnishings and household equipment with 77.64% were the main groups where high annual increases realized," the statement said.
"In April 2022, within average prices of 409 items in the index, the average prices of 27 items decreased and the average prices of 45 items remained unchanged while the average prices of 337 items increased," it added.
www.aa.com.tr

Turkiye's annual inflation rate hits 69.97% in April

Consumer price index sees 7.25% rise on monthly basis, says TurkStat - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Inflation in Turkey almost 60% !!!
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
6K
retaxis
retaxis
H
Turkey's inflation jumps to 20-year high as energy prices surge
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
BON PLAN
BON PLAN
D
Turkey: Annual inflation nears 20%
2 3 4
Replies
47
Views
2K
Shotgunner51
Shotgunner51
D
Turkey's annual inflation soared to a two decade high of 48.69%
Replies
3
Views
550
vi-va
vi-va
Zibago
Turkish lira weakens as inflation soars to highest in Erdogan era
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom