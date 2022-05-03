​

Turkiye not to participate in NATO's 'Tiger Meet' drill in Greece: Sources This year's air exercise scheduled for May 9-22 - Anadolu Agency

Turkiye has decided to not participate in NATO's "Tiger Meet" drill in Greece next month due to "provocation," security sources said on Saturday.Turkiye has notified its decision taken on April 22 to the host country, the sources added.It was learnt that Athens exploited its disagreements with Ankara, and targeted Turkiye by making changes to the drill's technical regulations, which were contrary to international law. Since Turkiye's demands were not accepted, it withdrew from participation."Tiger Meet" is a NATO initiative that seeks to promote solidarity between allied air forces, and is held annually in different countries. This year's exercise is scheduled for May 9-22.