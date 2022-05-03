What's new

Turkiye not to participate in NATO's 'Tiger Meet' drill in Greece: Sources

chinasun

chinasun

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2021
380
-20
534
Country
China
Location
United States
Turkiye not to participate in NATO's 'Tiger Meet' drill in Greece: Sources


ANKARA
Turkiye has decided to not participate in NATO's "Tiger Meet" drill in Greece next month due to "provocation," security sources said on Saturday.
Turkiye has notified its decision taken on April 22 to the host country, the sources added.
It was learnt that Athens exploited its disagreements with Ankara, and targeted Turkiye by making changes to the drill's technical regulations, which were contrary to international law. Since Turkiye's demands were not accepted, it withdrew from participation.
"Tiger Meet" is a NATO initiative that seeks to promote solidarity between allied air forces, and is held annually in different countries. This year's exercise is scheduled for May 9-22.
www.aa.com.tr

Turkiye not to participate in NATO's 'Tiger Meet' drill in Greece: Sources

This year's air exercise scheduled for May 9-22 - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkish F-16s are going to Greece
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
3K
Foinikas
Foinikas
dBSPL
Turkiye’s top 7 major defence industry breakthroughs in 2021, explained
Replies
0
Views
572
dBSPL
dBSPL
Akatosh
Greece, Israel, India & others to participate in joint air force exercises
Replies
14
Views
874
Foinikas
Foinikas
D
State Department approves potential frigate sale to Greece, despite agreement with France
Replies
2
Views
447
Foinikas
Foinikas
dBSPL
Greek City Times: US once again abandons Greek interests with EastMed Pipeline to appease Turkey
Replies
0
Views
232
dBSPL
dBSPL

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom