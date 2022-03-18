Turkiye marks 107th anniversary of Canakkale victory

Honestly the battle against the Ottoman was probably bigger then the war against hitler in scale..



If you consider how many foes allied against the Ottoman in order to push them out of Europe, Africa and the ME into it's current body. It took really tough fight.



Atleast an epic 10 million fighting force took part of this conflict on the side of the allied forces and the causalities reached ridiculously high in this conflict 3 million alone dead inside the anatolian plain from both sides. But it had many fronts such as Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Balkans, Armenia, Georgia and Causes. It was Russia, Britan, France, Australia, Greece, Arabs, Kurds and other Balkan nations including American mercenaries against the Ottomans. It was a classic hardcore war.. But the Turks put on one hell'va gallant fight it is wars like that which showchases why they were the supreme hegemony in Europe for centuries.. Going down the hard way has it's own merits and honors