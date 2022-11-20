Turkiye launches Airstrikes over N.Syria and N.İraq

The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb attack in Istanbul, killing 6 people and wounding over 80 others

Turkish F-16s hits Pkk/Ypg terror targets in Ayn-Al Arab , Tel Rıfat , Kamishli , Ayn İsa ,Derbeye , Malikiye , Sulaymaniyah , KandilThe Claw-Saber Air Operation was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria that were used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our countryUN article 51 self defence to fight terrorism--- Turkish F-16s struck one of the main headquarters of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in Qamishli, Syria