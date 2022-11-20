What's new

Turkiye launches Airstrikes over N.Syria and N.İraq

The airstrikes occurred a week after a bomb attack in Istanbul, killing 6 people and wounding over 80 others



Turkish F-16s hits Pkk/Ypg terror targets in Ayn-Al Arab , Tel Rıfat , Kamishli , Ayn İsa ,Derbeye , Malikiye , Sulaymaniyah , Kandil

The Claw-Saber Air Operation was carried out in the regions in the north of Iraq and Syria that were used as a base by terrorists in their attacks on our country

UN article 51 self defence to fight terrorism

1668916994224.png



--- Turkish F-16s struck one of the main headquarters of the terrorist organization PKK/YPG in Qamishli, Syria


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1594107015684845568
 

