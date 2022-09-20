Turkiye is preparing to show strength to the world in 2023

The progress Turkiye has made in defense and aviation in recent years will be crowned in the 100th anniversary of the Republic. In less than a year
Turkiye will witness the exit of the National Fighter Jet MMU from the hangar, the first flights of Bayraktar Kızılelma, Bayraktar TB3, Hürjet and Atak-2,
and the first delivery of the Gökbey Helicopter. SIPER Air Defense System , GOKDOGAN-BOZDOGAN air to air missiles
also TCG ANADOLU light Air Craft Carrier , REIS ( Type-214TN ) class Submarine , TCG ISTANBUL Frigate
1-- Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned stealth Fighter Jet to make maiden flight in the first quarter of 2023
Lenght : 14.7 m
Wingspan : 10 m
Height : 3.3 m
Endurance : 5 Hours
Combat radius : 500 nm
Service ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ft
Cruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9
MTOW: 6000 kg
Payload : 1.500 kg
Engine : 1x AI-25TLT ..... 1x AI--322F turbofan for supersonic speed of mach 1,4
-- AESA Radar , EOTS , sensor fusion
-- Stealth design
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence
-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS
-- Independent navigation
-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft Carrier
2 -- HURJET next generation trainer and light combat aircraft to make maiden flight on march 18 , 2023
Length : 13.4m
Height : 4,2m
Wingspan : 9,8m
Wing area: 24 m2
Maximum speed : Mach 1.4
Maximum altitude : 45,000 ft
Payload : 2700 kg
Range : 2590 km
3 -- MMU/TFX 5th gen Fighter Jet roll out on march 18 , 2023
Crew: One pilot
Length: 21 m
Wingspan: 14 m
Height: 6 m
Wing area: 60 m2
Max takeoff weight: 27,215 kg
Maximum speed: Mach 1.8
Combat range: 1,100 km
Service ceiling: 17,000 m 55,000 ft )
4 -- Bayraktar TB-3 UCAV to make first flight in 2023
Length: 8.35 m
Height: 2.6 m
Wing span: 14 m
Max take-off weight: 1,450 kg
Payload capacity: 280 kg
Powerplant: 1 × TEI PD170
Maximum speed: 160 knots (300 km/h)
Communication range: line-of-sight propagation
5 -- T-929 ATAK-II heavy Attack Helicopter to make first flight in 2023
MTOW : 10 tons
Speed : 172 kts ( 318 km/h )
Service ceiling : 20.000 feet ( 6.096 m )
Operation envelope : between -40 / +50 C day and night
MILDAR Millimeter wave fire control Radar
HEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure System
DIRCM Infrared Counter Measure System
Target Detection System
Helicopter Obstacle Detection System
Modular Avionics Architecture
4 axis Autopilot
HELMET Integrated Display System
Ballistic protection heavy armored Cockpit ( resistant to 12.7 mm ammunition )
1200 kg weapon payload capacity
-- 30 mm Gun with buried munition box
-- CIRIT 70 mm laser guided Rockets
-- MIZRAK Anti Tank Missiles ( up to 16 ATGMs )
-- Air to Air Missiles
6 -- T-625 Helicopters will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
Length : 15.87 m
Max take off weight : 6050 kg
Max cruise speed : 306 km/h
Service ceiling : 6.096 m
Range : 740 km
Capacity : 12
Also the first TEI-TS1400 engine suitable for manned flight will be delivered to TAI in 2022
and TAI will complete their integration with T-625 Helicopter to make the first flight In 2023
7 -- SIPER Block-1 high altitude Air Defense System will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
SIPER hit the target from 90+ km away
8 -- GOKDOGAN and BOZDOGAN Air to Air Missiles will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces in 2023
BOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile ( a high resolution dual colour imaging infra-red seeker, with a comprehensive off-boresight capability, along with advanced counter-measures )
Weight : 140 kg
Length : 3,3 m
Diameter : 160 mm
Speed : Mach 4+
Range : 25 km
GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile ( solid-state RF seeker, with advanced counter-measure capability and datalink update )
9 -- TCG ISTANBUL Frigate will be delivered to the Turkish Navy on September 6, 2023
Length : 113m
Displacement : 3000 tons
Range : 6000 nm
Speed : 29 knots
ADVENT Combat Management System
ASELSAN CENK-S AESA Radar
ASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface Radar
AKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control Radar
ASELSAN Piri IRST
TBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted Sonar
SeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience System
Aselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare System
Aselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System
16 cells VLS
-- 1 x 76 mm Gun
-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles
-- 64 x ESSM - HISAR-RF Air Defense Missiles
-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS
-- 6 x Torpedos
-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms
-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter
- High resolution IIR Seeker providing outstanding off-boresight capability
- Advanced counter-countermeasure capabilities
- All-aspect engagement capability
- Superior agility with thrust vectoring
- Unique warhead design for maximum probability-of-kill
