Turkiye is preparing to show strength to the world in 2023

The progress Turkiye has made in defense and aviation in recent years will be crowned in the 100th anniversary of the Republic. In less than a yearTurkiye will witness the exit of the National Fighter Jet MMU from the hangar, the first flights of Bayraktar Kızılelma, Bayraktar TB3, Hürjet and Atak-2,and the first delivery of the Gökbey Helicopter. SIPER Air Defense System , GOKDOGAN-BOZDOGAN air to air missilesalso TCG ANADOLU light Air Craft Carrier , REIS ( Type-214TN ) class Submarine , TCG ISTANBUL FrigateLenght : 14.7 mWingspan : 10 mHeight : 3.3 mEndurance : 5 HoursCombat radius : 500 nmService ceiling : 35,000 - 45.000 ftCruise speed : mach 0,6 - 0,9MTOW: 6000 kgPayload : 1.500 kgEngine : 1x AI-25TLT ..... 1x AI--322F turbofan for supersonic speed of mach 1,4-- AESA Radar , EOTS , sensor fusion-- Stealth design-- Internal weapon stations-- Stealth flight capability-- The ability to hide from Radars-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence-- SATCOM + 3 redundant LOS-- Independent navigation-- Operational capability from TCG ANADOLU light Aircraft CarrierLength : 13.4mHeight : 4,2mWingspan : 9,8mWing area: 24 m2Maximum speed : Mach 1.4Maximum altitude : 45,000 ftPayload : 2700 kgRange : 2590 kmCrew: One pilotLength: 21 mWingspan: 14 mHeight: 6 mWing area: 60 m2Max takeoff weight: 27,215 kgMaximum speed: Mach 1.8Combat range: 1,100 kmService ceiling: 17,000 m 55,000 ft )Length: 8.35 mHeight: 2.6 mWing span: 14 mMax take-off weight: 1,450 kgPayload capacity: 280 kgPowerplant: 1 × TEI PD170Maximum speed: 160 knots (300 km/h)Communication range: line-of-sight propagationMTOW : 10 tonsSpeed : 172 kts ( 318 km/h )Service ceiling : 20.000 feet ( 6.096 m )Operation envelope : between -40 / +50 C day and nightMILDAR Millimeter wave fire control RadarHEHSIS 360 degree Electronic Warfare Counter Measure SystemDIRCM Infrared Counter Measure SystemTarget Detection SystemHelicopter Obstacle Detection SystemModular Avionics Architecture4 axis AutopilotHELMET Integrated Display SystemBallistic protection heavy armored Cockpit ( resistant to 12.7 mm ammunition )1200 kg weapon payload capacity-- 30 mm Gun with buried munition box-- CIRIT 70 mm laser guided Rockets-- MIZRAK Anti Tank Missiles ( up to 16 ATGMs )-- Air to Air MissilesLength : 15.87 mMax take off weight : 6050 kgMax cruise speed : 306 km/hService ceiling : 6.096 mRange : 740 kmCapacity : 12Also the first TEI-TS1400 engine suitable for manned flight will be delivered to TAI in 2022and TAI will complete their integration with T-625 Helicopter to make the first flight In 2023SIPER hit the target from 90+ km awayBOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile ( a high resolution dual colour imaging infra-red seeker, with a comprehensive off-boresight capability, along with advanced counter-measures )soon also Data-Link and lock-on after launchWeight : 140 kgLength : 3,3 mDiameter : 160 mmSpeed : Mach 4+Range : 25 kmGOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile ( solid-state RF seeker, with advanced counter-measure capability and datalink update )Length : 113mDisplacement : 3000 tonsRange : 6000 nmSpeed : 29 knotsADVENT Combat Management SystemASELSAN CENK-S AESA RadarASELSAN ALPER LPI Surface RadarAKREP (AKR-D Block B-1/2) Fire Control RadarASELSAN Piri IRSTTBT-01 Yakamoz or Fersah Hull Mounted SonarSeaEye-AHTAPOT EO Reconnaisance and Survellience SystemAselsan ARES-2N Electronic Warfare SystemAselsan HIZIR Torpedo counter measure System16 cells VLS-- 1 x 76 mm Gun-- 16 x ATMACA Anti ship Missiles-- 64 x ESSM - HISAR-RF Air Defense Missiles-- 1 x GOKDENIZ 35 mm CIWS-- 6 x Torpedos-- 2 x 25 mm Aselsan STOP Machine Gun Platforms-- 1 x Sikorsky S70 Seahawk ASW Helicopter